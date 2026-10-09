Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, new york comic con, ryan north

NYCC Announcement: Fantastic Four Versus Canadian Zombies

New York Comic Con Announcement: Fantastic Four Versus Canadian Zombies from Ryan North and Ramon Rosanas

Article Summary NYCC reveals Fantastic Four Versus Canadian Zombies, with Ryan North and Ramon Rosanas launching the 2027 arc.

Fantastic Four #21 sends the team into higher dimensions to face terrifying extradimensional beings reshaping reality.

Fantastic Four #22 brings a zombie outbreak to rural Canada, where Wolverine joins the Fantastic Four to stop it.

Marvel teases blood, gore, and science adventure as a Fantastic Four villain from the past may be behind the horror.

Announced at New York Comic Con during the Marvel Comics panel, Ryan North and Ramon Rosanas are bringing Canadian zombies to the Fantastic Four in 2027… and Wolverine too. But first, extradimensional beings impinging on our reality with a nature that cannot be comprehended… hey, isn't that what Midnight Fantastic Four is also doing? Did no one compare notes? Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

FANTASTIC FOUR #21

On Sale January 2027

Written by Ryan North

Art by Ramon Rosanas

Cover by Humberto Ramos

THE DARK FOREST, PART THREE! The Fantastic Four have encountered extremely powerful extradimensional aliens who can see all of our universe at once and who have been making brutal changes to it to ensure their survival. But even these mighty creatures have things they fear — things that can destroy them with a thought…and they sent the Fantastic Four straight to them. Lost in higher dimensions, encountering things their brains never evolved to process, it'll take everything the FF has to survive — but things only get stranger when these creatures are discovered to be something no one in the family expected. The Fantastic Four's dimension-hopping adventure concludes with an ending that spans the universe itself!

On Sale January 2027 Written by Ryan North Art by Ramon Rosanas Cover by Humberto Ramos THE DARK FOREST, PART THREE! The Fantastic Four have encountered extremely powerful extradimensional aliens who can see all of our universe at once and who have been making brutal changes to it to ensure their survival. But even these mighty creatures have things they fear — things that can destroy them with a thought…and they sent the Fantastic Four straight to them. Lost in higher dimensions, encountering things their brains never evolved to process, it'll take everything the FF has to survive — but things only get stranger when these creatures are discovered to be something no one in the family expected. The Fantastic Four's dimension-hopping adventure concludes with an ending that spans the universe itself! FANTASTIC FOUR #22

On Sale February 2027

Written by Ryan North

Art by Ramon Rosanas

Cover by Humberto Ramos

Something has gone wrong in (very) rural Canada, and the dead are rising to devour the living. Luckily, the Fantastic Four are there to help! And while it won't be easy to stop this problem from spreading – much less fix it – luckily, the FF aren't alone: WOLVERINE is there too. But why this town, and why now? And what plan of a figure from the Fantastic Four's past could be responsible for all of it? Blood, gore, and scientific adventure collide in this Fantastic Four tale like none other!

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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