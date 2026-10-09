Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dynamite, Events, IDW, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: grant morrison, james bond, new york comic con, Sunbreaker

NYCC Announcement: Grant Morrison To Write James Bond: Sunbreaker

New York Comic Con Announcement: Grant Morrison To Write James Bond: Sunbreaker from IDW Publishing next year

Article Summary Grant Morrison to write James Bond for IDW, launching original 007 comic series with six-issue opener Sunbreaker.

James Bond: Sunbreaker brings Bond into a modern world of rogue AI, fake news, desert war, and billionaire villains.

Morrison promises a definitive James Bond adventure with new gadgets, new cars, deadly intrigue, and a major new foe.

IDW and Ian Fleming Publications position Grant Morrison’s James Bond as a bold new era following Dynamite’s run.

IDW Publishing has landed the James Bond comic book license and tapped Grant Morrison to write all-new adventures for 007. In partnership with Ian Fleming Publications, IDW will publish original James Bond stories. Grant Morrison, the Scottish comics legend behind All-Star Superman, a lengthy and influential Batman run, Animal Man, and Doom Patrol, and more pointedly, wrote comics based on the original Avengers TV show, is on board to shake things up. No artist has yet been named.

Talking to NYCC, Grant Morrison stated, "Hi, New York. Hope you're all enjoying the convention. Sorry I can't be there with you, but there are a few threats to the free world that we need to take care of. Fortunately, we've just the man for the job. Bond. James Bond 007. I'm Morrison, Grant Morrison, writer of the new James Bond comic from IDW. We're bringing Bond into the contemporary world of desert war, rogue AI, fake news, billionaire bad guys, and the assault on democracy. With new vehicles, new gadgets, and a terrifying new ultimate villain, James Bond faces the challenge of a lifetime and the collapse of a world order he's sworn to defend. We hope you'll join us, shaken or stirred, for the rollercoaster ride as Bond takes on the world in Sunbreaker, coming soon."

Grant Morrison, who was just at The Lakes Comics Arts Festival recently, says, "I've been a James Bond fan for as long as I can remember and this opportunity to put my own stamp on a British character as iconic as King Arthur, Robin Hood or Sherlock Holmes was too good to miss." The six-issue opening story is titled Sunbreaker, and Grant Morrison has promised new cars, new gadgets, and a new ultimate villain ripped straight from the headlines. "Our opening 6-part adventure, Sunbreaker, attempts to create a definitive Bond story featuring everything fans love about the character and his world, while adding a whole lot more. Expect to see James Bond in a few unfamiliar situations, facing unfamiliar foes, in a world very like our own as reflected in a deadly funhouse mirror – a world of intrigue, violence, double cross and deception. A world through which James Bond glides like a killer shark among minnows. Charismatic, ruthless, unstoppable."

Recently, Grant Morrison played the James Bond game First Light, "which was great, with one very minor gripe that there could have been more driving and car chases. That aside, the game lives twice or dies golden and forever on Patrick Gibson's fantastic, even definitive, take on the young Bond. I was a bit unsure of the Estuary accent in the trailers, but it really grew on me. I came away from the game thinking it was the best version of Bond in any media for years, perhaps of all time! He felt more like a spy than an action hero, which is often not the case. What I've always liked about Bond was not the violence or the sex, although those are intriguing elements, but his confidence and his ability to roll with any situation." They also say "My all-time favourite Bond theme, for both tune and lyrics, is a toss-up between Goldfinger and Thunderball, especially the David Arnold remake of the latter, with ABC's Martin Fry singing" and also noted a wee while back "I looked forward to Daniel Craig's last James Bond film, then found it a bit dull and disappointing."

IDW CEO Davidi Jonas said "Pairing a renowned franchise like James Bond with the visionary writer Grant Morrison is a perfect example of IDW doing what it does best with licensed properties. Our goal isn't to simply provide supplemental and optional stories. We strive to take radical swings which celebrate and stay true to the very qualities that make the franchise special while also reinventing it for the modern comic book landscape."

Simon Ward, publishing director at Ian Fleming Publications, said, "James Bond is a character with an incredible legacy across books, films, video games and comics. At Ian Fleming Publications, we are always looking for the best medium for each Bond story, and there are some adventures that can only be told through comics. The team at IDW wowed us with their vision for the future of 007 original comics, and as someone who has been reading Grant Morrison for many years, I think we're in for something new and very special."

This follows a substantial run on James Bond comics from Dynamite Entertainment starting in 2015 that included work by Warren Ellis, Benjamin Percy, Garth Ennis and others. Now it's IDW and Grant Morrison's turn.

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