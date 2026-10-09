Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, IDW, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: happy death day, IDW Dark, new york comic con, scott lobdell, tim seeley

NYCC Announcement: New Series Of Happy Death Day From Blumhouse & IDW

New York Comic Con Announcement: A new series for Happy Death Day from Blumhouse and IDW Dark, written by Tim Seeley

Article Summary Happy Death Day is getting a new comic series from Blumhouse and IDW Dark, announced at New York Comic Con 2026.

Hack/Slash writer Tim Seeley will bring the Happy Death Day slasher time-loop concept to comics for IDW Dark.

The comic builds on Happy Death Day’s killer mystery, with a victim reliving her death to uncover the truth.

Happy Death Day joins Blumhouse’s expanding comics push as talk of a third movie continues in development.

Announced at New York Comic Con, Blumhouse is partnering with IDW Publishing's IDW Dark imprint to bring several of its film franchises to comics, including Happy Death Day. Tim Seeley of Hack/Slash is taking a stab at the darkly comedic slasher with a sci-fi twist, based on the film written by X-Men's Scott Lobdell. The series builds on the film's premise of a murder victim forced to relive the day of their death over and over again to discover the truth and unmask their killer. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Happy Death Day is a darkly comedic slasher franchise produced by Blumhouse and directed by Christopher Landon. It follows college student Tree Gelbman, who is murdered on her birthday and finds herself trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day repeatedly until she identifies and stops her killer. The series mixes classic slasher tropes with time-loop mechanics as Tree evolves through countless deaths.

Happy Death Day (2017) – Introduces Tree (played by Jessica Rothe) and the central mystery. A commercial hit that grossed over $125 million on a small budget.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) – Expands the concept with multiverse elements and further explores the scientific side of the loop.

As of 2026, a third film remains in development. Jessica Rothe and director Christopher Landon have completed a story outline and are awaiting the greenlight from Blumhouse and Universal. Working titles discussed include Happy Death Day to Us and Happy Death Day Tree.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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