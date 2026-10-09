Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: Mitch Gerads, new york comic con, Tom King

NYCC Announcement: Tom King And Mitch Gerads On Superman

New York Comic Con Announcement: Tom King and Mitch Gerads on Superman... Something

Article Summary At NYCC 2026, Tom King confirmed a new Superman comic with longtime collaborator Mitch Gerads.

The Superman reveal follows King teasing the project earlier on the House Of R podcast.

Tom King previously wrote Superman: Up in the Sky, while Gerads teamed with him on Mister Miracle and more.

Tom King and Mitch Gerads on Superman adds another major DC project to their acclaimed creative partnership.

Recently, Tom King mentioned he was working on a new Superman project on the House Of R podcast. Now at New York Comic Con, Tom King confirmed that he was working on the comic book with Mitch Gerads, one of his long-time collaborators. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

It's not the first time Tom King has written Superman; he also appeared in his Batman and Wonder Woman runs, and he wrote the Up In The Sky Superman graphic novel with Andy Kubert. Tom King and Mitch Gerads' collaboration began in 2015 with The Sheriff of Babylon for DC Vertigo, when then-DC Editor Jamie Rich connected them after pitching the concept as "Justified meets Zero Dark Thirty." It was Tom King's first full comic series as a solo writer, and the pair clicked. Their next major project was the 12-issue Mister Miracle in 2017, which reimagined Jack Kirby's Fourth World escape artist Scott Free as a story about trauma, depression, and family, and swept the 2019 Eisner Awards, and now an adult-animated series adaptation. They continued working together regularly on Strange Adventures, Heroes in Crisis, lots of Batman projects, including Tom King's ongoing Batman run, the one-shot One Bad Day: The Riddler and The Winning Card in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. And now…. Superman Something!

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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