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NYCC: Baroness: Agent Of Cobra (Again) In 2027?

New York Comic Con Announcement: Baroness: Agent Of Cobra (Again) In 2027?

Article Summary Skybound and Image Comics unveiled G.I. Joe #30 at NYCC, teasing Baroness: Agent Of Cobra for January 2027.

Energon Universe Baroness helped found G.I. Joe, but the new solicit hints she may be returning to Cobra.

Baroness: Agent Of Cobra could signal a double agent twist, a bluff, or a full villain turn in G.I. Joe #30.

Joshua Williamson, Marco Ferrari, and Lee Loughridge lead G.I. Joe #30 as NYCC 2026 spotlights Baroness.

Skybound and Image Comics have revealed details for G.I. Joe #30 at New York Comic Con, out on the 20th of January 2027. And it looks like the Baroness will be returning to type, asking "BARONESS… AGENT OF COBRA?" and having the Baroness back in her traditional gear and traditional logo. Details below, and you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

In the Energon Universe continuity, Anastasia Cisarovna, codename Baroness, started off as a captured mercenary/terrorist but ended up as a founder of the G.I. Joe Initiative. But it looks like in 2027, she may be reverting to her other-universe COBRA ways… unless she's a double agent, this is a double bluff, or we are being double tricked, of course. She's the Baroness, I wouldn't put it past her.

The Baroness was originally one of the most prominent villains in the G.I. Joe franchise. She is a high-ranking agent of Cobra, the terrorist organixation that serves as the main adversary of the G.I. Joe team. Anastasia Cisarovna is a skilled operative, intelligence agent, and field commander who works directly under Cobra Commander. She is known for her black catsuit with a distinctive red cobra emblem, glasses, and long dark hair. She often serves as Cobra's chief intelligence officer and is frequently involved in schemes involving espionage, sabotage, and direct conflict with G.I. Joe. While she is loyal to Cobra's goals, she has occasionally shown personal ambitions and has had a long-running, complicated romantic/antagonistic relationship with the G.I. Joe member Destro in many versions of the story. So what will 2027 bring???

G.I. Joe #30

Joshua Williamson • Marco Ferrari • Lee Loughridge

Cover A: Tom Reilly

Cover B: J. Scott Campbell & Alex Sinclair

Cover C: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

Cover D (1:25 Streetwear Variant): Fadime Yildirim

BARONESS… AGENT OF COBRA?

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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