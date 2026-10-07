Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, prh, Retailer Day

NYCC: Boom Studios Will Now Be An Imprint Of Random House Worlds

NYCC Retailer Day: Boom Studios Will Now Be An Imprint Of Random House Worlds

Article Summary Boom Studios will become an imprint of Random House Worlds, with all titles solicited that way starting January 2027.

Single-issue Boom Studios comics shift first, with the change taking effect in the November 2026 PRH catalogue.

On PRH Self-Service, Boom Studios titles will appear under Penguin Random House for easier retailer ordering.

The NYCC Retailer Day announcement continues PRH’s 2024-acquired Boom Studios integration into Random House Worlds.

Penguin Random House is taking the next step in fully integrating Boom Studios into its operations. At the New York Comic Con Retailer Day today, Boom Studios announced that "starting with January 2027 releases, all Boom Studios titles will be solicited as a new imprint of the division Random House Worlds. On PRH Self-Service, Boom Studios titles will now start appearing under the "Penguin Random House" publisher section. This change will go into effect for single-issue comics beginning with the November 2026 catalogue." The move continues the gradual assimilation of Boom Studios that began when the Random House Publishing Group bought the comic book and graphic novel publisher in 2024. Boom Studios joined the Random House Worlds portfolio of imprints, which also includes Del Rey, Inklore, and licensed publishing lines. And earlier this year, Penguin Random House completed a broader organisational integration that included leadership realignments, with Boom Studios publisher Michael Kelly joining the Random House Worlds leadership team and reporting to SVP and publisher Keith Clayton. The solicitation shift is meant to streamline ordering and visibility for retailers using Penguin Random House's systems while positioning Boom Studios more firmly within the larger publisher's structure.

NYCC Retailer Day is a professional-only event held the day before New York Comic Con opens to the public. It launched in 2024 when ReedPop expanded NYCC from four to five days, shifting the traditional early-Thursday retailer programming to a full Wednesday dedicated to the comics business side of the industry. It entails a full day of publisher presentations, retailer-focused talks and workshops, keynote speeches, industry discussions, networking, free creator signings for retailers, exclusive swag and lots of announcements. It is held in the River Pavilion at the Javits Center in New York and followed by a cocktail party or mixer. While the main show floor is still being set up, this is a more intimate, business-oriented gathering. Although this year has also brought an addition of The Great Divide courtesy of Lunar…

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