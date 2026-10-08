Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: 100 Bullets, brian azzarello, eduardo risso, new york comic con, vertigo

NYCC: Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso Get A New 100 Bullets, Enemigos

New York Comic Con Announcement: Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso get a new DC Vertigo 100 Bullets series, Enemigos, in 2027

Article Summary DC announced A New 100 Bullets: Enemigos at NYCC 2026, a seven-issue DC Vertigo series by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso.

Enemigos arrives in 2027 as 100 Bullets expands again, while current sequel The US Of Anger is reduced from eight issues to seven.

100 Bullets began at Vertigo in 1999, turning revenge, conspiracies, Agent Graves, and The Trust into a 100-issue crime epic.

The news lands as DC Vertigo continues its revival, with NYCC 2026 spotlighting major comics announcements at the Javits Center.

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, the DC Vertigo comic book 100 Bullets by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso is getting a new seven-issue series next year, Enemigos… as the current series 100 Bullets: The US Of Anger drops from eight issues to seven issues.

100 Bullets by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso was originally published by DC Comics under the Vertigo imprint from 1999 to 2009, for 100 issues. The series begins with the high-concept of Agent Graves approaching ordinary people who have been deeply wronged with an untraceable handgun and 100 bullets, which, if used, will shut down any investigation. The choice of whether to take revenge is left entirely to the recipient. It gradually expands into an intricate conspiracy involving The Trust, which has controlled America from behind the scenes for centuries. The recent 100 Bullets: The US Of Anger from this year under the revived DC Vertigo imprint, with a fractured modern America involving militias, megachurches, and national unrest.

Vertigo launched in January 1993 under editor Karen Berger. It grew out of DC's earlier"Suggested for Mature Readers titles from the 1980s, such as Swamp Thing, Hellblazer, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Sandman and Shade, the Changing Man. Early Vertigo books included both DC Universe-adjacent series and original creator-participant titles such as Preacher, Fables, 10-0 Bullets and Transmetropolitan. Vertigo was relaunched in 2024 as DC Vertigo, with Executive Editor Chris Conroy, who also oversees Black Label, leading it. The revival positions Vertigo primarily as the home for wholly original, creator-participant stories outside the DC Universe.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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