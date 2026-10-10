Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: brian k vaughan, cliff chiang, new york comic con, paper girls, Roam

NYCC: Brian K. Vaughan And Cliff Chiang Reunite For Roam In 2027

New York Comic Con Announcement: Paper Girls' Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang Reunite for Roam from Image Comics in 2027

Article Summary Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang reunite at NYCC 2026 for Roam, a new ongoing Image Comics series debuting in 2027.

Roam #1 launches February 24, 2027 as an extra-length 50-page debut, with Matt Wilson and Jared Fletcher returning.

Set in a future where everyone gets to be a superhero while young, Roam explores adulthood, danger, and finding your team.

Vaughan says several issues are already drawn, while Chiang calls Roam unlike anything they have done since Paper Girls.

New York Comic Con 2026 has just delivered the reunion that a lot of people were hoping for. The Eisner Award-winning Paper Girls team of writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang are back together for a brand-new ongoing series at Image Comics called Roam, launching with an extra-length 50-page first issue in February 2027. Colourist Matt Wilson and letterer Jared Fletcher rejoin the creators as well. I flagged the news earlier this week when Image teased "a surprise or two" for attendees of Vaughan and Chiang's Spotlight panel at NYCC in Room 1B02. So much for the Paper Girls sequel speculation, though that ashcan/poster under the chair might still be on the table.

"In the future, everyone gets to be a superhero… but only while you're young." Roam explores "the power and peril that come with new adulthood" and is described as "a timeless adventure about the quest each person takes in life to finally find their team."

Brian K. Vaughan said: "Cliff has already drawn the first several issues of Roam, and I can't wait for readers to see this breathtakingly original world he and our gifted collaborators Matt Wilson and Jared Fletcher helped create. Thanks so much to the readers and retailers out here who are up for exploring something new with us!"

Cliff Chiang added: "There's no bigger thrill than breathing life into new worlds with your friends, that electric feeling of collaboration. Roam is unlike anything Brian and I have done before, but inspired by our love for comics as a medium. It's been a joy to reunite with our trusted teammates Matt and Jared, and I'm incredibly grateful to Image Comics for continuing the creative partnership and exploration that began with Paper Girls. It's going to be a wild ride!"

This isn't Chiang's only big NYCC news. Just yesterday, DC announced that he'll draw Absolute Batman #26 for Scott Snyder—a Barbara Gordon-centric "Year One"-style issue shipping in January 2027, right before Roam arrives. Busy year ahead for the artist. The extra-length Roam #1 is out on Wednesday, the 24th of February 2027.

Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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