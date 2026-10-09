Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: daredevil, lee garbett, new york comic con, stephanie phillips

NYCC: Daredevil Launches New Character, Latch, Ahead Of #700

New York Comic Con Announcement: Stephanie Phillips introduces new character Latch to Daredevil #11, ahead of Daredevil #700 and Elektra

Announced at his inaugural Bullpen Bulletins! Panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics' Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker welcomed writer Stephanie Phillips to join him to discuss her current run of Daredevil, where she announced a new character called Latch will make her first appearance in Daredevil #11. She is tied to Daredevil's past and according to Stephanie, "she is so cool". Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

"Captivated readers have followed the mystery of Omen and his growing threat to both Daredevil and Matt Murdock, and have seen Matt's personal life take a turn as he adjusts to his new role as a professor at Empire State University. The stakes are about get even higher as Phillips and series artist Lee Garbett lead the series into its milestone 700th issue this March! The road begins with the debut of LATCH this January in DAREDEVIL #11, featuring guest artist Emilio Laiso. A dangerous new player in Hell's Kitchen, Latch is poised to turn Daredevil's world upside down! Readers looking to jump on board can pick up Daredevil Vol. 1: Tomorrow's Devil, collecting the first five issues of the series, when it arrives in stores this December."

Daredevil #700 is coming, as is Elektra…

DAREDEVIL #11

On Sale January 2027

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Emilio Laiso

Cover by Lee Garbett

Variant Cover by Ito

LATCH! There's a new player in town, and Latch is poised to turn Daredevil's world upside down! Don't miss the debut of the ALL-NEW character in this breakout DD run! Plus: Detective Forte embarks on a new mission with Daredevil…but will Matt Murdock's own guilt steer them astray?

DAREDEVIL #700

Milestone Issue, On Sale March 2027

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Lee Garbett

Variant Cover by David Mack

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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