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NYCC: DC Black Label Presents O.M.A.C by Ho Che Anderson & Denys Cowan

New York Comic Con Announcement: DC Black Label Presents O.M.A.C by Ho Che Anderson and Denys Cowan

Article Summary DC Black Label Presents O.M.A.C. was announced at NYCC as a 40-page one-shot by Ho Che Anderson and Denys Cowan.

The new O.M.A.C. story joins DC’s first Black Label Presents anthology, spotlighting standalone tales by top artists.

Ho Che Anderson brings his acclaimed comics pedigree, while Denys Cowan adds Milestone Media and The Question legacy.

NYCC 2026 at New York’s Javits Center hosted the reveal as DC expands Black Label with bold mature-reader projects.

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, we are getting an O.M.A.C. Black Label one-shot by Ho Che Anderson and Denys Cowan. It's part of the first Black Label anthology series, with standalone 40-page stories, written and drawn by creators better known as artists, under the DC Black Label Presents title. "He's gonna face something much bigger and greater than he's ever faced before"

Ho Che Anderson is best known for his groundbreaking multi-volume graphic biography King, a detailed, collage-influenced account of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life that is widely regarded as a landmark in biographical comics. Other notable works include I Want to Be Your Dog. Wise Son: The White Wolf, Pop Life and horror/thriller series like Scream Queen and Sand & Fury, and sci-fi comics such as Godhead. He has also worked on Marvel titles such as Luke Cage and Wakanda. I knew he had a DC Comics Black Label series coming; this is it.

Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone Media, broke in with an acclaimed run on The Question with Dennis O'Neil and co-created Henri Ducard. Marvel work, including Power Man and Iron Fist, Deathlok, and Black Panther, before he co-founded Milestone Media in 1993 with Dwayne McDuffie, Michael Davis, and Derek Dingle, co-creating characters such as Hardware, Static, and Icon. Producer/director on the animated series Static Shock, he had senior roles in animation at BET, including a Black Panther series and at Motown Animation on The Boondocks, and is still creating new graphic novels at AWA.

DC Black Label is a mature-readers imprint of DC Comics, launched in 2018, that focuses on standalone, prestige-format stories featuring DC Universe characters, without being bound by mainline continuity or standard age ratings. It was created to showcase "definitive" or highly personal takes on iconic characters and can include mature themes, often published as limited series or original graphic novels. As of 2026, Vertigo has been revived primarily for original, non-DC-Universe creator-owned stories, while Black Label continues as the home for mature takes on DC characters.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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