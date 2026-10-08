Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: amy reeder, Black Label, new york comic con, poison ivy

NYCC: DC Black Label Presents Poison Ivy by Amy Reeder

New York Comic Con Announcement: DC Black Label Presents Poison Ivy by Amy Reeder

Article Summary DC Black Label Presents Poison Ivy by Amy Reeder was announced at NYCC as a new 40-page standalone one-shot.

Amy Reeder will write and draw Poison Ivy, delivering a personal Black Label story focused on Ivy’s unstable mind.

The Poison Ivy special joins DC Black Label Presents, an anthology of mature standalone DC stories by artist-creators.

NYCC 2026 at the Javits Center hosted the reveal, spotlighting DC’s latest Black Label plans during the anniversary show.

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, we are getting a Poison Ivy Black Label one-shot by Amy Reeder. It's part of the first Black Label anthology series, with standalone 40-page stories, written and drawn by creators better known as artists, under the DC Black Label Presents title. "It's a lot about Ivy in her own head…She's sick of the animal kingdom, humans…she goes nuts"

Amy Reeder broke into the industry after being discovered through Tokyopop's Rising Stars of Manga competition. Her first major project was writing and illustrating the original English-language (OEL) manga Fool's Gold, but she is better known for work such as Madame Xanadu with Matt Wagner for DC Comics. She later worked on Batwoman, co-created Rocket Girl with Brandon Montclare, co-wrote Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, co-creating Lunella Lafayette, and later wrote and drew the six-issue Amethyst limited series.

DC Black Label is a mature-readers imprint of DC Comics, launched in 2018, that focuses on standalone, prestige-format stories featuring DC Universe characters, without being bound by mainline continuity or standard age ratings. It was created to showcase "definitive" or highly personal takes on iconic characters and can include mature themes, often published as limited series or original graphic novels. As of 2026, Vertigo has been revived primarily for original, non-DC-Universe creator-owned stories, while Black Label continues as the home for mature takes on DC characters.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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