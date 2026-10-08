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NYCC: DC Black Label Presents Zatanna by Rachel Dodson & Terry Dodson

NYCC Announcement: DC Black Label Presents Zatanna by Rachel Dodson and Terry Dodson

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, we are getting a Zatanna Black Label one-shot by the husband-and-wife team Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson. It's part of the first Black Label anthology series, with standalone 40-page stories, written and drawn by creators better known as artists, under the DC Black Label Presents title.

Rachel Dodson and Terry Dodson are best known for working together on Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman and Gotham City Sirens, for DC, Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do, Marvel Knights: Spider-Man, Avenging Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men, Defenders, Star Wars and Captain Marvel for Marvel, as well as Vampirella, Ghost and co-creating Adventureman with writer Matt Fraction at Image Comics.

DC Black Label is a mature-readers imprint of DC Comics, launched in 2018, that focuses on standalone, prestige-format stories featuring DC Universe characters, without being bound by mainline continuity or standard age ratings. It was created to showcase "definitive" or highly personal takes on iconic characters and can include mature themes, often published as limited series or original graphic novels. As of 2026, Vertigo has been revived primarily for original, non-DC-Universe creator-owned stories, while Black Label continues as the home for mature takes on DC characters.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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