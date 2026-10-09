Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dreambound, Fanatic, new york comic con, Sadie Wilson-Finley, Webtoon

NYCC: Dreambound On Webtoon Revealed As A Secret DC Vertigo Comic

Dreambound on Webtoon revealed as a secret DC Vertigo comic by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt. part of Fanatic by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer

Article Summary DC Vertigo’s Dreambound on Webtoon was unveiled at NYCC as a secret comic by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt.

The fantasy series follows Aisling as a dream prince becomes real, pulling her into the dangerous realm called The Dream.

Dreambound is now part of DC Vertigo’s Fanatic by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer, appearing as a flipbook in print.

NYCC attendees received a Dreambound ashcan as DC Vertigo spotlighted the project during its 20th anniversary convention panel.

Announced last year at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books was Fanatic by Grace Ellis, co-creator of Lumberjanes, and Hannah Templer of Cosmoknights, in which a woman's obsession with a comic book spirals into a deadly parasocial fixation on its creator, and how such can warp your reality. It was scheduled for the summer of 2026. It did not come out.

At New York Comic-Con this year, it was re-announced alongside the existing Webtoon Canvas series, Dreambound, by "Sadie Wilson-Finley", now revealed as Ro Stein and Ted Brandt.

"16-year-old Aisling's carefully controlled life unravels when she discovers the dazzling prince haunting her dreams is very, very real. When she follows him into The Dream, a mysterious realm where literally anything is possible, Aisling finds herself caught between a golden boy prince with a hero complex and his magnetic, morally dubious brother, whose dangerous fascination with her could uncover the secret of Aisling's connection to The Dream. New episodes every Friday!"

It started running at the beginning of September and has now been revealed to be a Vertigo comic all along.

And now Dreambound will be the comic within the Fanatic world and will appear as a flipbook in Fanatic in print. The panel even had a character from the comic appear to argue with the announcement. Fanatic will take elements of real-world events and incorporate them into the book's world, reflecting events happening to the creators, within the fandom, and on social media… and panel attendees got a Dreambound ashcan to take home and flip on eBay… and so you have a few episodes to catch up with right now. Let them know you saw this on Bleeding Cool!

Vertigo launched in January 1993 under editor Karen Berger. It grew out of DC's earlier"Suggested for Mature Readers titles from the 1980s, such as Swamp Thing, Hellblazer, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Sandman and Shade, the Changing Man. Early Vertigo books included both DC Universe-adjacent series and original creator-participant titles such as Preacher, Fables, 1000 Bullets and Transmetropolitan. Vertigo was relaunched in 2024 as DC Vertigo, with Executive Editor Chris Conroy, who also oversees Black Label, leading it. The revival positions Vertigo primarily as the home for wholly original, creator-participant stories outside the DC Universe.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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