Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: dan abnett, dungeons and dragons, new york comic con

NYCC: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun by Dan Abnett & Nil Vendrell

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun by Dan Abnett and Nil Vendrell announced by Dark Horse and Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast

Article Summary Dark Horse and Wizards of the Coast announced a new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun graphic novel trilogy at NYCC.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Volume 1 is positioned as a companion to the new Dark Sun RPG books and Season of Survival.

Dan Abnett and Nil Vendrell bring Athas to life in a brutal survival story led by Tikat, a lethal Thri-kreen gladiator.

The hardcover Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun arrives April 20, 2027, expanding one of D&D’s harshest settings.

Dark Horse Books and Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast have announced at New York Comic Con a new trilogy of standalone graphic novels set in one of Dungeons & Dragons' most brutal, badass and bloody settings: Dark Sun. The first volume, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Volume 1, is being positioned as the companion to the new Dark Sun tabletop RPG books and Dungeons & Dragons' Season of Survival. And the creative team looks well-suited to the harsh world of Athas. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Hardcover

by Dan Abnett, Nil Vendrell, Jeff Stokely

An unlikely team of anti-heroes fight for survival amidst the magic-ravaged wastelands of Athas! This stand-alone hardcover graphic novel is the perfect companion to the new Dark Sun TRPG book. On Athas, every day is the end of the world. Amidst an arid wasteland defiled by psionic magic, callous survivors fight for scraps in the shadows of sorcerer kings. Generosity can get you killed in a place like this. But that won't stop Tikat, an insectoid gladiator and eternal optimist/lethal Thri-kreen gladiator, from trying to lend a helping claw. So, when Tikat's friend Wik is targeted by a powerful enemy, Tikat volunteers himself as bodyguard. What follows is an unhinged chase through the city of Tyr as Tikat and his reluctant companions are pursued by agents of a faceless evil. To escape with their lives, they'll need to overcome the myriad dangers of Dark Sun: murderous thugs, cruel psionics, hungry cannibals, and the very land itself! Who will survive? Join legendary author Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy, Warhammer 40,000, 2000 AD) and acclaimed artist Nil Vendrell (Shirtless Bear-Fighter, Redfork, The Witcher) for an apocalyptic adventure in Dungeons & Dragons' most brutal, badass, and bloody setting! $17.99. April 20, 2027

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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