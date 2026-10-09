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NYCC: Even More Pages From Midnight Fantastic Four #2, Revealed

New York Comic Con Reveal Even More Pages From Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker

Article Summary NYCC reveals even more Midnight Fantastic Four #2 preview pages from Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker's dark Marvel series.

Midnight Fantastic Four #2 follows Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems testing a theory tied to the atomic age.

Marvel also spotlights Midnight Fantastic Four #4, with Benjamin Percy joined by guest artist Marcelo Ferreira in January 2027.

Solicitations tease memory loss, cosmic fallout, and a hidden world linking Midnight Fantastic Four to Los Alamos and beyond.

This morning, I ran some advance pages from Midnight Fantastic Four #2, by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker has been released by Marvel Comics. But at the Midnight Universe Panel at New York Comic Con today, they added three more preview pages as well as the solicitation details for Midnight Fantastic Four #4 with guest artist Marcelo Ferreira… Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

More of the monstrous raven imagery we saw in the first issue…

With Ben Grimm getting a bit more hands on…

And Doctor Doom and their drooling Frankenstein son… and a few more covers…

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #4

On Sale January 2027

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Marcelo Ferreira

Cover by Kev Walker

The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered…

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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