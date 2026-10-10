Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: D'Orc, new york comic con, printwatch

NYCC: Glow-In-The-D'orc Variant Covers Light Up The Show Floor

Glow-In-The-D’orc Variant Covers Light Up The New York Comic Con Show Floor

Article Summary Image Comics unveiled Brett Bean’s Glow-In-The-D’orc variant covers at NYCC, bringing glow-in-the-dark flair to D’orc.

The deluxe Glow-In-The-D’orc line reprints the full first D’orc story arc with special variants for issues #1 through #5.

D’orc follows a half dwarf, half-orc orphan whose enchanted shield and dark prophecy spark chaos across Sunderaine.

Glow-In-The-D’orc reprint variants arrive in comic shops on Wednesday, November 25, alongside a full #1-5 bundle.

Retailers at New York Comic Con got an early treat this week when the glow-in-the-dark variant covers for Brett Bean's D'orc from Image Comics were revealed, and they lit the place up. Literally. The full first story arc of Brett Bean's breakout, bestselling series is getting the deluxe treatment with a line of special Glow-in-the-Dark reprint variants. Or, as the folks behind it are calling them: Glow-in-the-D'orc. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

D'orc follows a lonely orphan armed with nothing but a wisecracking enchanted shield and a crippling need for friendship. He stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war — Light vs Dark, Elves vs Orcs, Wizards vs Common Sense, Dragons vs Literally Everyone — and finds himself right in the middle of it. Half dwarf, half-orc, and wholly inconvenient to a doomsday prophecy, D'orc is destined to end the world. Soon enough, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures will know his name. Unfortunately, so will his enemies. The "Glow in the D'orc" reprint variants hit comic shops on Wednesday, the 25th of November. Here's the full list:

D'orc #1 eighth printing

eighth printing D'orc #2 fifth printing

fifth printing D'orc #3 fourth printing

fourth printing D'orc #4 second printing

second printing D'orc #5 third printing

third printing D'orc #1-5 "Glow in the D'orc" reprint variant bundle

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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