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NYCC: Gotham By Daylight by Mike Birchall from DC Comics and Webtoon

New York Comic Con Announcement: Gotham By Daylight by Mike Birchall from DC Comics and Webtoon

Article Summary Gotham By Daylight launches on Webtoon October 19, a new DC horror anthology written by Everything is Fine creator Mike Birchall.

Set in a Gotham trapped in endless daylight, the series follows ordinary citizens facing the supernatural threat called The Daylight.

Mike Birchall explores how regular people survive in Gotham without Batman, spotlighting community, fear, and cosmic-level horror.

Webtoon also announced Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Season 5, The Egg Project Season 2, Belle Morte, and My Dear Watson.

Just announced at the Webtoon panel at New York Comic Con, Gotham By Daylight, a new original horror anthology comics book series that will debut on Webtoon on the 19th of October. Written by Mike Birchall, the creator of the Webtoon series Everything is Fine, the series throws ordinary Gotham citizens into a city trapped in endless daylight, forced to confront a mysterious supernatural threat known simply as The Daylight. No Batman swinging in to save the day. No Bat-Signal. Just regular people trying to survive something that doesn't sleep. Mike Birchall had this to say about the series:

"Getting to highlight the ordinary people of Gotham has been so fun and fulfilling as well. It's so easy to say 'why would anyone live in Gotham?' but when you break it down that's actually such an interesting question, and there are of course many good reasons. What's more interesting to me, though, is 'how do people live in Gotham?'. How do they get by? How do they support each other? How do they react to crazy, cosmic-level threats? Putting these characters through their own horror stories is, to me at least, the perfect way to explore these questions."

Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.While Gotham By Daylight is the big DC news, Webtoon also had a busy slate of other announcements:

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures – The Eisner-nominated slice-of-life series by CRC Payne is heading into Season 5.

– The Eisner-nominated slice-of-life series by CRC Payne is heading into Season 5. The Egg Project – Creator amyahue!'s breakout romance returns for Season 2. Cherry and Riku are still stuck co-parenting that egg for their senior project, and the sparks (and tension) continue. The series has already pulled in over 18.7 million views.

– Creator amyahue!'s breakout romance returns for Season 2. Cherry and Riku are still stuck co-parenting that egg for their senior project, and the sparks (and tension) continue. The series has already pulled in over 18.7 million views. Belle Morte – The Webtoon adaptation of Belle Higgins' Wattpad novel is on the way. In this version of the vampire story, vampires are major celebrities and humans are paid blood donors. It follows previous Wattpad-to-Webtoon adaptations like Night Owls and Summer Skies and Situationship.

– The Webtoon adaptation of Belle Higgins' Wattpad novel is on the way. In this version of the vampire story, vampires are major celebrities and humans are paid blood donors. It follows previous Wattpad-to-Webtoon adaptations like Night Owls and Summer Skies and Situationship. My Dear Watson – Winner of the "Most Gripping" genre award at the 2025 WEBTOON "Webcomic Legends" contest, this series from creator heiMO launches as a WEBTOON Original on October 31. Protagonist Cat Chen gains the power to rewind time every time they die, amid rising violent crime.

Webtoon is also previewing several upcoming Originals that were previously announced:

Covenant Once Given – Winner of the "Webcomic Legends" contest

The Witch's Mirror – The second series from Star Catcher creator Ro-taniah

Love, Theodora – The second series from Not So Silent creator ROSEOAK

Romeo and Romeo – A royal romance from Love Bites creator Alicia Wallace

Plenty to keep an eye on over the coming weeks…

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