Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Label, green lantern, jason aaron, new york comic con, Tirso

NYCC: Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light By Jason Aaron And Tirso

Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light by Jason Aaron and Tirso, from DC Black Label, just announced at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light by Jason Aaron and Tirso was announced at NYCC as a new DC Black Label series.

The five-issue 2027 series aims to give Hal Jordan a gritty Green Lantern story in the vein of Dark Knight Returns.

Jason Aaron brings credits from Scalped, Thor, Batman: Off-World and more, while Tirso joins after Dark Knights of Steel.

DC revealed Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light at New York Comic Con, the Javits Center event marking NYCC’s 20th year.

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light is a new Black Label five-issue comic book series by Jason Aaron and Tirso for 2027. And an attempt to give Green Lantern Hal Jordan his own gritty graphic novel in the vein of Dark Knight Returns. And apparently it has been in the works for two years…

Jason Aaron is best known as the co-creator of the DC Vertigo comic book series Scalped, a crime drama set on a Native American reservation and of Southern Bastards from Image Comics, a Southern gothic crime story currently in development as a Hulu TV series. Other series include The Goddamned, Sea of Stars, Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, and the recent dark fantasy hit Bug Wars. He's also known for extensive Marvel runs on Ghost Rider, Wolverine, Weapon X, PunisherMAX, Thor – including introducing Jane Foster as the Thor and co-creating Gorr the God Butcher, Doctor Strange, The Avengers, Star Wars, Conan the Barbarian, and events such as Original Sin and War of the Realms. Recent projects include Absolute Superman and Batman: Off-World for DC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for IDW, Thundarr the Barbarian for Dynamite, and Uncle Scrooge and Indiana Jones for Marvel. Tirso Cons is a Spanish comic book artist who began in the Franco-Belgian market with publishers such as Paquet, Humanoids, Glénat, and Delcourt. He shifted to the US market with DC Comics on the Elseworlds miniseries Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!