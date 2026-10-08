Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, hello kitty, new york comic con, sonic, star trek, tmnt

NYCC: Hello Kitty Goes Full Horror In 2027 As IDW Goes Dark

NYCC: Hello Kitty goes Full Horror in 2027 as IDW Publishing goes Dark across the line, including Sonic, Turtles and Star Trek

Article Summary IDW Goes Dark turns 2027 into a horror-driven publishing event, pushing scares across comics far beyond the Dark line.

Hello Kitty horror headlines the NYCC reveal, joined by Sonic the Hedgehog, TMNT, Star Trek and Godzilla.

IDW also confirmed A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, The Twilight Zone, Fatal Fest and more original nightmares.

NYCC week will bring bigger Star Trek and TMNT reveals, ashcans at booth #4551, and one still-classified surprise.

IDW Publishing is letting its horror imprint take the wheel for 2027. The company kicked off New York Comic Con week by announcing IDW Goes Dark, an initiative that will run horror comics through the entire publishing line for the year, not just the dedicated Dark titles.

The list of properties getting the treatment is the part that will raise eyebrows. IDW says the 2027 slate under the banner includes Hello Kitty, Sonic the Hedgehog, Godzilla, Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus new original nightmares. No imagery from those yet, the one above is purely illustrative, from Etsy. Lots of people, it seems, want a horror Hello Kitty.

Also confirmed as part of the takeover are A Quiet Place: Rising Tides, The Twilight Zone, Any Given Smile, Event Horizon: Pandemonium, Hannah Rose May's already-announced Fatal Fest, and Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: The Summer and the Fall, the closer to the cosy-horror series. You'll Never Leave This Place Alive is in the mix as well. Exclusive ashcans of Fatal Fest #1 and You'll Never Leave This Place Alive #1 are at the IDW booth #4551 at New York Comic Con while they last.

The publisher is treating the announcement as the opening note of a week that is supposed to include at least one major reveal each weekday, with bigger Star Trek and TMNT news, more horror, and something still classified set for the Friday panel. Heather Antos, senior group editor and lead on the IDW Dark imprint, framed the push around both personal history and sales. "One of my earliest memories is the day I accidentally watched Stephen King's It when I was nearly 5 years old," she said. "One of my first jobs was working in my local haunted house as a teenager. And one of the first comics I ever fell in love with was Hellblazer. We've been blown away by how fans have embraced IDW's horror books, and this is our opportunity to give them even more of what they love while pushing these characters and worlds into places they've never been before. We're bringing together incredible creators, iconic licenses, bold new ideas, and the absolute best damn comics we can make — and I cannot wait to see just how dark we can go."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!