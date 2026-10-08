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NYCC: Hide Nor Hair, A New DC Vertigo Comic By Adam Smith & Bob Quinn

New York Comic Con Announcement: Hide Nor Hair, a New DC Vertigo Comic by Adam Smith and Bob Quinn

Article Summary Hide Nor Hair is a new DC Vertigo comic announced at New York Comic Con, blending Hollywood glamour with noir horror.

Adam Smith and Bob Quinn team for Hide Nor Hair, following a makeup artist whose custom masks suddenly come alive.

Smith brings acclaimed graphic novel experience, while Quinn arrives from Marvel and creator-owned comics for this DC debut.

DC Vertigo continues its 2024 revival as a home for original creator-driven stories, with Hide Nor Hair joining the lineup.

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, the new DC Vertigo comic book Hide Nor Hair by Adam Smith and Bob Quinn. About a film noir-era makeup artist who designs masks for Hollywood that suddenly come alive…

Adam Smith is best known for graphic novels such as Long Walk to Valhalla, Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal, At the End of Your Tether, and Angel + Spike, and for being part of Scott Snyder's first DC Talent Workshop. Bob Quinn transitioned into comics after a decade as a video game developer, working on James Bond, Red Sonja, The Green Hornet, The Lone Ranger, Way of X, Knights of X, X-Men, Captain America, Champions, Cable and Alligator Loki. He co-created Kill Your Darlings with Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan. This is both their first major DC Comics project.

Attendees at the panel also got this free ashcan for the series… expect that to be flipped on eBay in minutes. Special thanks to Chris Anton.

Vertigo launched in January 1993 under editor Karen Berger. It grew out of DC's earlier"Suggested for Mature Readers titles from the 1980s, such as Swamp Thing, Hellblazer, Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Sandman and Shade, the Changing Man. Early Vertigo books included both DC Universe-adjacent series and original creator-participant titles such as Preacher, Fables, 10-0 Bullets and Transmetropolitan. Vertigo was relaunched in 2024 as DC Vertigo, with Executive Editor Chris Conroy, who also oversees Black Label, leading it. The revival positions Vertigo primarily as the home for wholly original, creator-participant stories outside the DC Universe. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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