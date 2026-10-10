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NYCC: Hulk War Infernal Rage, Phillip Kennedy Johnson/Nic Klein Finale

New York Comic Con Announcement: Hulk War: Infernal Rage is to be Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein finale on their Hulk saga

Article Summary Marvel announced Hulk War: Infernal Rage at NYCC, a five-issue finale by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein.

Launching in February 2027, Hulk War: Infernal Rage ends the Infernal Saga that began in Incredible Hulk in 2023.

Infernal Hulk, corrupted by the Eldest, conquers the Marvel Universe as heroes search for a weapon to stop him.

Nic Klein draws all five issues of Hulk War: Infernal Rage, with tie-ins and Infernal Avengers building the event.

Straight from the Marvel Comics: House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, Marvel has confirmed full details on Hulk War: Infernal Rage, the five-issue event series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein launching in February 2027. The series serves as the final act of the Infernal Saga that began with Incredible Hulk #1 in 2023. As Bleeding Cool previously reported from ComicsPRO earlier this year, the event was first teased as the third part of Johnson's Hulk trilogy, following the ongoing Infernal Hulk series (which concludes with issue #10) and a bridge of one-shots. Nic Klein confirmed months ago that he had stepped away from later Infernal Hulk interiors specifically to draw the entire event. That commitment is now official: Klein provides both the interiors and the main cover for all five issues.

In the story, an ancient evil known as the Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, transforming him into the Infernal Hulk, described by Marvel as the most terrifying and twisted version of the Jade Giant in the character's history. Infernal Hulk is tearing across the Marvel Universe, corrupting heroes and reshaping the world in his image. The event finds him declaring the Marvel Universe his new kingdom while remaining heroes race to find a weapon that can turn the tide. A battle also rages within and beyond his twisted mind.

Readers have already seen the early stages of this conquest in the Infernal Hulk Vs. one-shots (Wolverine, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the Avengers), which began last month and show Infernal Hulk assembling the Infernal Avengers, heroes twisted into grotesque, horrifying reflections of themselves. Those corrupted heroes were first glimpsed in the Comics Giveaway Day 2026 book pairing Amazing Spider-Man #1000 with Queen in Black.

Editor Mark Paniccia called the project "the most visceral Hulk epics I've seen," adding, "PKJ's story is non-stop destruction and Nic Klein is doing the best work of his career. This is not to be missed!"

Nic Klein himself said: "This is the epic finale to Phillip and I's Hulk run that we started three (!) years ago. In a perfect world, I would have liked to drawn all issues of Incredible Hulk, which makes me drawing all of Hulk War so important to me. I can say that it is the height of my artistic journey throughout the book, and my best work to date—if I do say so myself. There was the challenge in doing what was essentially a solo book for the most time, to now drawing a book with a lot of characters and giving everyone the same amount of love. I hope you like it as much as we loved working on it! Hulk SMASH!" Phillip Kennedy Johnson has stated that the entire run has been building toward this conflict and its impact on the wider Marvel Universe. The main cover by Klein was revealed at the panel, with further tie-in announcements expected in the months ahead.

Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 (of 5)

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art and Cover by Nic Klein

On Sale February 2027

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