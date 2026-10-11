Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: DC Next Level, jamal campbell, new york comic con, zatanna

NYCC: Jamal Campbell On Zatanna And Writing DC's New Books Of Magic

New York Comic Con: Jamal Campbell On Zatanna And Writing DC's New Books Of Magic

Article Summary At NYCC, Jamal Campbell says Zatanna became an ongoing series after fan demand, expanding her role in DC magic.

Campbell is writing Zatanna as DC’s new Books of Magic, pushing her beyond past stories and into a wider franchise.

As Prime Magus, Zatanna explores the Realms of Magic, facing folklore, high fantasy, and threats to control magic.

Upcoming Zatanna issues #7 to #9 bring Lady White, the White Coven, undercover DEO intrigue, and Yasmine Putri art.

At DC's Next Level panel at New York Comic Con, Jamal Campbell took the stage to discuss his ongoing Zatanna series, which moved from a limited miniseries to an ongoing title due to fan demand. Like other DC Next Levl titles, Jamal Campbell is writing and drawing the book, but he has a longer history with the character. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Jamal Campbell explained that the goal is to build Zatanna up as a character, a franchise in her own right and push her beyond previous roles. The series aims to showcase Zatanna and demonstrate the full possibilities of DC's magical universe, basically a new Books Of Magic, and opening the door to new interpretations of the character, her powers, and the broader supernatural landscape. Jamal Campbell has previously described the approach as The Greatest Tour, with Zatanna travelling across the Realms of Magic as the Prime Magus, or The Greatest, and encountering everything from high fantasy to folklore, and government attempts to control magic

The ongoing series continues the story of Zatanna, who shoulders the responsibilities of Prime Magus while confronting horrors from forgotten histories. However, Jamal Campbell doesn't have to shoulder all the creative weight, and he will be joined by other artists, including Yasmine Putri, in the months to come.

ZATANNA #7

(W) Jamal Campbell (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Jamal Campbell

THE LADY WHITE RETURNS! In search of revenge, the ghostly vampire puts her plans into motion and drags Zatanna into a fight with a ruthless new foe that threatens to push the Prime Magus to the brink. Blood will be spilled. Blood will be consumed. And blood ties will be revealed! $3.99 10/28/2026

ZATANNA #8

(W) Jamal Campbell (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Jamal Campbell

BLOOD IS THICKER THAN MAGIC! Caught in the Lady White's machinations, Zatanna is forced into a vicious battle with the long-lost Patriarch of the White Coven. Can the Prime Magus and her new Van Helsing ally make it out unscathed? Here lies the lost tragedy of the White Coven! $3.99 11/25/2026

ZATANNA #9

(W/A/CA) Jamal Campbell

INSIDE OCCULT AFFAIRS! After barely surviving an assault from the White Coven, Zatanna goes undercover. Can she successfully infiltrate the DEO and find the coven's agent within Occult Affairs? Little does she know, Agent Di Manes is on to her and ready to unleash his latest weapon in the fight for the future of magic! $3.99 12/23/2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!