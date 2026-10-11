Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: DC Next Level, jonah hex, Michael Walsh, new york comic con

NYCC: Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Michael Walsh

New York Comic Con: Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Michael Walsh

Article Summary NYCC spotlighted Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death, Michael Walsh’s new DC horror-western and first Hex title in years.

Michael Walsh writes and draws Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death, blending Hellboy-style horror with Unforgiven grit.

The series follows an older Jonah Hex in Ashecott as monsters, a missing girl, and redemption pull him into darkness.

NYCC also teased Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #2 and #3, expanding DC’s eerie new mythology for Hex.

DC's Next Level panel and booth at New York Comic Con highlighted Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death, the six-issue limited series written and drawn by Michael Walsh that launched this past week. It is DC's first Jonah Hex title in over a decade and leans hard into horror western territory. And we got a look at issue 2 and designs for the character at the panel… Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

The story finds a broken, wasted-away Hex at the end of the Wild West, living in a shack at the edge of the near-abandoned town of Ashecott, drinking in the saloon and waiting for the era to finish. Something evil has arrived—older than the town, more dangerous than any outlaw, and from a world beyond the one its victims know. Hex takes notice not only of the otherworldly entities and the child with mysterious abilities they seek, but of a chance to redeem himself. Walsh has described the tone as Hellboy meets Unforgiven: the greatest gunslinger stops hunting men and starts hunting monsters.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the Next Level initiative, the series was already on shelves by NYCC, with Michael Walsh appearing at the DC booth for signings alongside other Next Level creators. The official pitch emphasises isolation, redemption, and a new mythology for the scarred bounty hunter. With the first issue out and the limited series underway, the focus at the convention was on the book's distinctive horror-western approach and Michael Walsh's dual role as writer and artist. More issues will continue the story of Ashecott and whatever is hunting (or being hunted) there.

JONAH HEX AND THE SHADOW OF DEATH #2 (OF 6)

(W/A/CA) Michael Walsh

SUPERSTAR MICHAEL WALSH DIVES INTO THE DARK WORLD OF JONAH HEX! In Ashecott, tales of Jonah Hex's gunslinging past are known by few and believed by even fewer–save for Charlie, a young stable hand who admires the once-mighty bounty hunter. No stories at all are known about the mysterious preacher who has ridden into town, nor any tales of the strange followers he's amassing by the minute, and least of all their connection to the young girl who's vanished into the night. Hex, however, is about to join their story–and in doing so, add a final chapter to his legend. $3.99 11/4/2026

JONAH HEX AND THE SHADOW OF DEATH #3 (OF 6)

(W/A/CA) Michael Walsh

THERE IS POWER IN THE SONGS THEY SING THROUGH TIME. A brush with death throws everything Jonah knows into disarray. Now understanding the depth of the dark power possessed by the beings taking over Ashecott, he rides to rescue Annie, the girl they've taken prisoner, and finds himself in a battle unlike any he'd ever imagined. $3.99 12/2/2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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