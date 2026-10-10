Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged:

NYCC: Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong III Will Be Set On Earth 3

Jim Lee announces at New York Comic Con that Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong III will be set on Earth 3

Article Summary Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong III was announced by Jim Lee at NYCC, confirming a multiversal third chapter.

The new series is set on DC’s Earth 3, home of the Crime Syndicate and its twisted, villain-ruled world.

Earth 3 brings evil Justice League counterparts like Ultraman, Owlman, and Superwoman into the MonsterVerse mix.

Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong III expands the crossover with Earth 3 versions of Godzilla and King Kong.

At New York Comic Con, Jim Lee, Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics, just announced a third volume in the Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong series, this time going Multiversal. As Earth 3's evil Justice League equivalent, The Crime Syndicate bring their own Earth 3 versions of Godzilla and King Kong.

It kicks off as a small group of remaining, failing heroes on Earth 3, including a reworked Apache Chief from the old Super Friends cartoons, come to the DC Earth to recruit Godzilla. Jim Lee knows there are issues regarding the Apache Chief concept and wants to address them. Just as Godzilla was a natural cultural response after the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan, Apache Indians have also experienced nuclear bomb testing, so DC Comics is creating a new Bat Kaiju in the DC Universe connected to the Apache people.

Earth 3 is DC's longest-running "everything is backwards" playground. On this Earth, the heroes lost. Or rather, the villains won so thoroughly that they became the status quo. Ultraman. Owlman. Superwoman. Power Ring. Johnny Quick. The Crime Syndicate of America. The concept has been around since the Silver Age, when Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky first flipped the Justice League into their evil counterparts. Over the decades, it's been rebooted, reimagined, and occasionally buried under the weight of whatever Crisis was happening at the time. Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely gave them a particularly nasty, stylish workout in JLA: Earth 2. Geoff Johns and others have used it as a pressure cooker for the main DCU whenever they needed to remind readers that things could always be worse. And every few years, someone at DC looks at the sales charts, remembers that people love a good inverted Superman, and dusts the place off again. And now? We get to see their Godzilla and their King Kong…

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong by Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce

The DC Universe is about to get shaken-up when the Legion of Doom unlocks a portal to another dimension, unleashing the fiercest Monsters in the Multiverse. Godzilla, the King of the Monsters has emerged from the deep seas of Metropolis, interrupting Superman's proposal to Lois Lane. King Kong is taking on the world's greatest heroes in his home turf, Skull Island. Can the Justice League send these creatures back to their own dimension before it's too late? How do you destroy the Justice League? The question has been plaguing Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom since the two titanic groups first came to blows. When confronted with the colossal entities of Skull Island, Lex believes he's found the answer to their eternal question. It's Superman vs. Godzilla, Wonder Woman vs. Behemoth, Green Lantern vs. Scylla, Batman vs. Camazotz, and Supergirl vs. Kong in this all-out battle for the fate of the DC Universe. Can Superman stand up to the power of Godzilla? Can Lex Luthor harness the primal forces of Skull Island? It's time to find out the answers to these questions and more! Acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) bring the cataclysmic crossover event of the year as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's MonsterVerse. Collects JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1-7.

The DC Universe is about to get shaken-up when the Legion of Doom unlocks a portal to another dimension, unleashing the fiercest Monsters in the Multiverse. Godzilla, the King of the Monsters has emerged from the deep seas of Metropolis, interrupting Superman's proposal to Lois Lane. King Kong is taking on the world's greatest heroes in his home turf, Skull Island. Can the Justice League send these creatures back to their own dimension before it's too late? How do you destroy the Justice League? The question has been plaguing Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom since the two titanic groups first came to blows. When confronted with the colossal entities of Skull Island, Lex believes he's found the answer to their eternal question. It's Superman vs. Godzilla, Wonder Woman vs. Behemoth, Green Lantern vs. Scylla, Batman vs. Camazotz, and Supergirl vs. Kong in this all-out battle for the fate of the DC Universe. Can Superman stand up to the power of Godzilla? Can Lex Luthor harness the primal forces of Skull Island? It's time to find out the answers to these questions and more! Acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) bring the cataclysmic crossover event of the year as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's MonsterVerse. Collects JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1-7. Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 by Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce

The battle for survival erupts once more as the Justice League, Godzilla, and Kong collide in an earth-shattering rematch! The war between worlds continues! In the wake of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Amanda Waller and Task Force X have set their sights on an unthinkable weapon: hybrid Titans engineered for absolute control. To stop them, the Justice League returns to Legendary Earth, venturing into the treacherous depths of Hollow Earth, where Kong reigns supreme and Godzilla's fury is never far behind. With alliances tested and new threats rising, Earth's greatest heroes must fight to prevent a catastrophe that could reshape both worlds forever! From writer Brian Buccellato (The Flash, Injustice) comes the next explosive chapter in the ultimate crossover event! Collects Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #1-6

DC's Jim Lee & Friends Panel

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals, and special guests, along with great conversations with top comics creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by Jim Lee. Saturday, October 10, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Room 405

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… And thanks to Chris Anton!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!