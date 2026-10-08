Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: Kindergarten Gulag, Mark Russell, Mauricet, new york comic con

NYCC: Kindergarten Gulag By Mark Russell & Mauricet From Ahoy Comics

New York Comic Con Announcement: Kindergarten Gulag by Mark Russell and Alain Mauricet from Ahoy Comics for 2027

Article Summary Kindergarten Gulag is now official from Ahoy Comics, a new 2027 one-shot by Mark Russell and Mauricet.

Mark Russell and Mauricet reunite after Thanksgiving for a darkly funny, chilling Kindergarten Gulag tale.

Kindergarten Gulag follows Igby, a pilot trapped by eerie five-year-olds debating whether to kill him.

Ahoy sets Kindergarten Gulag #1 for January 27, 2027, with Tom Peyer calling it weird, real, and haunting.

I previously reported on Ahoy Comics' plan to publish a Kindergaten Gulag one-shot by Mark Russell and Mauricet. At New York Comic Con, they have made it official…

Kindergarten Gulag #1 (of 1)

Written by Mark Russell, art and cover by Mauricet

This January, writer Mark Russell (X-Factor, Second Coming) and artist Mauricet (Howl) – the team behind indie publisher AHOY Comics's innovative one-shot Thanksgiving, which IGN called "hilarious but disturbingly relevant" – will reunite for a brand-new chilling tale in KINDERGARTEN GULAG, a disturbing meditation on the innocent things that can hurt us most. The darkly funny one-shot follows Igby, a man who wakes up to find himself the sole inmate in a prison run by five very young, very creepy children arguing about whether or not to kill him. KINDERGARTEN GULAG will land in stores on January 27, 2027. On Sale January 27, 2027

"Igby is a pilot who wakes up one day stranded on an island run by five year-olds," said writer Mark Russell. "Finding himself imprisoned and with a broken leg, he knows that escaping child captors is easier said than done. And yet, he fears that that's what he must do if he's going to survive."

"Disturbing, creepy, unsettling and uncanny are the first adjectives that come to me when I think of the book that I just drew," said artist Mauricet. "That said, Mark won me over the moment he revealed the title of his story to me. What could Kindergaten Gulag possibly be about?! Well, I wasn't disappointed. The content lived up to my expectations – believe me."

"Kindergaten Gulag is the realest of weird comics and the weirdest of the real," said Ahoy Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "It's disturbing, due to its premise, and appealing, thanks to the humanity shared by Mark's approach and Mauricet's magnetic art style. You'll be glad you've read it – and nearly as glad there won't be an issue #2 to wrestle with in your head."

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