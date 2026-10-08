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NYCC: Kuromi Gets Her Own Hello Kitty And Friends One-Shot In 2027

NYCC: Kuromi gets a Hello Kitty And Friends One-Shot in 2027 from Tony Fleecs, Tini Howard, and Kay Davault, announced at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Kuromi gets her own Hello Kitty And Friends one-shot from IDW and Sanrio, announced at New York Comic Con for January 2027.

Tony Fleecs, Tini Howard, and Kay Davault each write a new Kuromi story, following the same format as the Cinnamoroll special.

The three adventures send Kuromi camping, planning a music festival with My Melody, and hunting for the perfect picnic spot.

Min Ho Kim and Mart Lett provide covers as the standalone Kuromi one-shot arrives ahead of IDW's separate Hello Kitty horror project.

While IDW is busy promising a horror take on Hello Kitty somewhere in 2027, the regular Sanrio line is giving the spotlight to the character most likely to enjoy the chaos. Hello Kitty and Friends: Kuromi, a one-shot from IDW and Sanrio, is set for the 27th of January 2027 and was announced by IDW Publishing at New York Comic Con. The special follows the earlier announcement of a Cinnamoroll one-shot and uses the same multi-story format. Tony Fleecs, Tini Howard, and Kay Davault each write one of the three original adventures, all centred on Kuromi's mix of mischief and underlying sweetness. Look, it's not for me, okay, but I know it's for all sorts of people, and Tony and Tini have this kind of thing down pat.

The first sends her camping, using the outdoor trip as a setup for comedy and mishaps. The second pairs her with My Melody as the two try to plan a music festival, playing their contrasting personalities against each other. The third has Kuromi hunting for the perfect picnic spot, which the publisher says gets considerably more complicated once she is involved. Covers are by Min Ho Kim and Mart Lett…

Kuromi, the black-hooded rival-turned-friend from the My Melody side of the Sanrio cast, has been one of the line's stronger modern draws since the character's punk-leaning debut. The one-shot is positioned as a straightforward character piece for existing fans and newer readers rather than a continuity event. It lands before the still-undetailed Hello Kitty horror project under the IDW Goes Dark banner, so the two books are, for now, separate conversations… but should they be???? Kuromi is a white anthropomorphic rebellious rabbit and the self-proclaimed rival or darker counterpart of My Melody, and debuted in the 2015 anime Onegai My Melody… I mean, as rebellious as Sanrio will allow anyway.

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