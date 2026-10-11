Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Legion Of Super Heroes, new york comic con, Timber Wolf

NYCC: Legion of Super-Heroes, Timber Wolf, Kid Quantum, One Will Die

New York Comic Con on Legion of Super-Heroes, introducing Timber Wolf, featuring Kid Quantum and teasing 'ONE. WILL. DIE.'

Article Summary NYCC: Legion Of Superheroes #3 adds Timber Wolf and Kid Quantum as Joshua Williamson expands the team’s future roster.

Williamson says Legion Of Superheroes is about young heroes chasing change, while learning the journey comes with real loss.

Hayden Sherman revealed new Legion Of Superheroes pages, including Saturn Girl, Emerald Empress, and Titan’s visual language.

Legion Of Superheroes #3 teases “ONE. WILL. DIE.” as Lightning Lad faces Brainiac 1 of 5, Matter-Eater Lad, and tragedy.

At the DC Next Level panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend, Joshua Williamson and the team gave attendees a closer look at the ongoing Legion of Super-Heroes series he's writing with artist Hayden Sherman. Among the details dropped: Timber Wolf and Kid Quantum are joining the cast in issue Legion of Super-Heroes #3. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

New artwork by Sherman was shown on the big screen, including a big multi-panel piece featuring a snarling, feral Timber Wolf figure and other Legionnaires, plus pages of Saturn Girl in conversation with the Emerald Empress. Williamson described the book as about kids who love superheroes and want to change the future, while also stressing that the hero's journey is hard and that these young Legionnaires will feel it.

Emerald Empress is currently running the Green Lantern organisation in this future. Hayden Sherman has invented an actual visual language for the telepathic people of Titan, Saturn Girl's homeworld, and the creative team made clear that more classic Legion favourites will show up as the series continues. Colored interior pages were also flashed, giving a better sense of the futuristic tone Sherman is bringing to the book.

Here's the updated solicitation ahead of publication on the 11th of November.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ONE. WILL. DIE. Lightning Lad thought being a superhero was all fun and games, but that was until he was confronted by his first enemies…Brainiac 1 of 5 and Matter-Eater Lad?! What?! Before they can explain the dangers of the new Legion…Lightning Lad suffers his first heartbreaking loss as a hero! This issue will shock you in more ways than one! $3.99 11/11/2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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