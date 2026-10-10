Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: new york comic con, spider-punk

NYCC: Marvel Announce Spider-Punk Series By Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason

New York Comic Con: Marvel Announces a Spider-Punk Series by Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason

Article Summary Marvel announced a new Spider-Punk series at New York Comic Con, with Hobie Brown returning in January 2027.

Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason reunite for the Spider-Punk series after collaborating on prior Spider-Punk comics.

The new Spider-Punk series follows the 2022 miniseries and 2024 sequel Spider-Punk: Arms Race from Marvel.

NYCC 2026’s Spider-Man panel teased a major future for Spider-Man titles, with Spider-Punk leading the latest news.

Just announced at the Spider-Man panel at New York Comic Con, a new Spider-Punk comic book series scheduled for January 2027 returns Hobie Brown to the spotlight. And it's from the characters' original creators, Cody Ziglar, Emmy-nominated television writer on Rick and Morty, She-Hulk and Futurama who wrote the original 2022 Spider-Punk miniseries and has been the longtime writer of Miles Morales: Spider-Man. Justin Mason drew the original Spider-Punk and also contributed to Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis.

And here's how it's looking on the inside…

The first Spider-Punk appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #10 in 2015 from Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel during the original Spider-Verse event. In 2022, Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason launched a five-issue Spider-Punk miniseries that expanded his world, introduced the Spider-Band punk versions of other Marvel heroes, a sequel miniseries, Spider-Punk: Arms Race, in 2024, also by Ziglar and Mason. And here we are again, there must be Spider-Verse in the air…

Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web / Room 405 / 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

It's never been a better time to be a Web-head! Fresh off Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the biggest issue in Spider-Man history, discover what's on the horizon for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and more with a look into the future of Marvel's web-slinging heroes, including a major announcement that will turn their world upside down!

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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