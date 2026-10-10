Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: Bryan Edward Hill, joe kelly, miles morales, new york comic con, peter parker

NYCC: Marvel Announces Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel Announces Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover, Crisis Of Faith For 2027

Article Summary Marvel announced the Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover, Crisis Of Faith, launching in April 2027.

Joe Kelly and Bryan Edward Hill will co-write the Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover event.

Peter Parker’s crisis deepens after Hellgate, as Miles Morales challenges the choices Spider-Man has been making.

Revealed at New York Comic Con’s Spider-Man panel, Crisis Of Faith promises a no holds barred Spider-Man clash.

Just announced at the Spider-Man panel at New York Comic Con, a Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover for April next year, Crisis Of Faith. A "no holds barred" event that sees Peter Peter get swallowed by the self-confidence issues that have hit him since Hellgate came to town, and Miles Morales is not happy about the choices he has been making. To be written by Joe Kelly and Bryan Edward Hill, the regular writers of each series. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Alien warrior Hellgate first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man in 2025, thoroughly defeating Spider-Man in their first major fight and banishing him across the cosmos, telling him to "get stronger." He warned that Earth was now at his mercy, that Spider-Man had lost the right to it, and that if he ever returned, Hellgate would destroy everything he cherished. They later rematched at the beginning of the year with new allies and an enhanced suit, faced Hellgate again, ultimately taken down by allies crashing a starship on him, though Hellgate insisted it was not a fair or true defeat and that their conflict would continue. Peter Parker is still trying to find ways to get stronger…

Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web / Room 405 / 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

It's never been a better time to be a Web-head! Fresh off Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the biggest issue in Spider-Man history, discover what's on the horizon for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and more with a look into the future of Marvel's web-slinging heroes, including a major announcement that will turn their world upside down!

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!