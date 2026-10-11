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NYCC: Marvel Brings Back What The–?! To Target Midnight Universe

New York Comic Con: Marvel Brings Back What The–?! To Target The Midnight Universe... But Promises No Chip Zdarsky, Guaranteed

Article Summary Marvel revives What The–?! at NYCC 2026 with a January 2027 one-shot aimed squarely at the Midnight Universe.

Ryan Stegman, Cody Ziglar, Jordan Morris and more join the comedy special, with Marvel jokingly ruling out Chip Zdarsky.

Marketed as The Marvel Mag of Mirth and Mayhem, the one-shot promises absurd satire, parody and old-school comics fun.

The original What The–?! ran from 1988 to 1993, following Not Brand Echh and spoofing Marvel heroes, tropes and creators.

In unexpected news at Marvel's House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, the publisher announced the return of What The–?!, the comedy anthology series, as a new one-shot shipping in January 2027. The book is billed as "The Marvel Mag of Mirth and Mayhem", and the creative team listed includes Ryan Stegman, Jordan Morris, Daniel Kibblesmith, Cody Ziglar, Eric Glover, Annie Wu, Manix and more, but promises Chip Zdarsky won't be writing or drawing anything. With Forbush Man front and centre on both covers by Ryan Stegman, and Kaare Andrews, doing a riff on the Midnight line already. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

WHAT THE–?! #1 New One-Shot, On Sale January 2027

Written by Ryan Stegman, Cody Ziglar, Jordan Morris, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eric Glover, Not Chip Zdarsky & More

Art by Annie Wu, Manix, Not Chip Zdarsky & More

Cover A By Ryan Stegman

Cover B By Kaare Andrews (Midnight)

BECAUSE NO ONE (BUT STEPHEN WACKER) DEMANDED IT: WHAT THE–?! RETURNS FROM OBLIVION! FROM THE ASHES…wait, no, let me start over. THE LIGHT HAD ITS — no, that's not it either… WHO SAYS A COMIC HAS TO BE GOOD??? THE MARVEL MAG OF MIRTH AND MAYHEM brings you the most serious, intelligent and all-around thought-provoking stories to the comics page. Not just words — it's pictures too! In good ol' CMYK! In your hands, YOU HAVE THE POWER! THE POWER…to spend $4.99 (plus tax, in NJ) to preserve the Marvel Legacy you know and love. Comics are supposed to be fun!

The original What The-?! ran from 1988 to 1993 as a spiritual successor to the 1960s Not Brand Echh, offering satirical short stories that parodied Marvel and occasionally DC characters and tropes. It also contained the likes of Jim Lee, Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen and Whilce Portacio parodying their own work and giving some of their very best work ever. Issue 5 especially is a beaut.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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