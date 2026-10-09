Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane, new york comic con, one more day, peter parker, steve wacker

NYCC: Marvel Comics Teases "1 Day"… Any Relation To One More Day?

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel Comics Teases "1 Day"... Any Relation To Spider-Man, Mary Jane and One More Day?

Article Summary Marvel teases 1 Day for June at NYCC, instantly raising One More Day speculation among Spider-Man readers.

One More Day erased Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s marriage after Mephisto saved Aunt May’s life.

The 2007 Spider-Man story by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada remains one of Marvel’s most divisive resets.

Steve Wacker’s new tease fuels fresh questions about Peter, Mary Jane, Mephisto and major Marvel Universe changes.

Announced at New York Comic Con during the Marvel Comics panel, new Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker teased something for next June called 1 Day… "THIS JUNE… TOMORROW IS ONE DAY AWAY. Save the date… because no one is promised the future. June 2027"

It could be anything, of course. But it does sound a bit like One More Day. In late 2007, Marvel Comics published a four-issue story that still sparks heated arguments nearly two decades later. Spider-Man: One More Day, written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Joe Quesada, remains one of the most polarising events in the character's long history. Oh, and then-Spider-Man Editor Steve Wacker. One More Day saw the events after Peter Parker publicly unmasked during the Superhero Registration Act that kicked off Marvel's Civil War, and Aunt May is shot by a sniper targeting him. As she lay in critical condition, Peter Parker and his wife Mary Jane Watson exhausted every medical and mystical option available. Enter Mephisto, Marvel's resident devil. He offers Peter a deal: he will save Aunt May's life… in exchange for Peter and Mary Jane's marriage. Not just the legal paperwork, every memory of their relationship as husband and wife will be erased from the world, including their own. It will be as if the wedding never happened. After agonising over the choice, they agree. Aunt May lives, the marriage is wiped from continuity and Peter Parker wakes up single again, living with Aunt May, his secret identity restored.

At the time, Joe Quesada had been open for years about his belief that a married Spider-Man limited storytelling possibilities, especially for younger readers and for the character's classic "young everyman" vibe. The marriage, which began in 1987's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, had lasted twenty years in real time. Quesada wanted a reset. However, many felt the story undermined years of character development for both Peter and Mary Jane, and the deal with Mephisto felt like a cheap magic reset rather than earned drama. In the decades since, various writers danced around the edges of their relationship. Might something be coming for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson… and everything else in the Marvel Universe? One day…

Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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