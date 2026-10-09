Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Spider-Man, new york comic con

NYCC: Marvel Gives Away Midnight Spider-Man #2, Instantly Flipped

New York Comic Con: Marvel Comics Gives Away Midnight Spider-Man #2 At The Show, They Are Instantly Flipped On eBay for $100

Article Summary Marvel gives away polybagged Midnight Spider-Man #2 at NYCC’s Midnight Universe panel, surprising attendees.

NYCC-exclusive Midnight Spider-Man #2 copies hit eBay fast, with reported sales reaching as high as $100.

The panel also previewed upcoming Midnight Spider-Man issues, including new details and cover reveals for issue #4.

Marvel’s solicitations tease Peter Parker’s disappearance, Oscorp’s experiments, and a darker Spider-Man horror story.

The Midnight Universe Panel at New York Comic Con today showed off plenty of details of upcoming issues, including previews of Midnight Spider-Man #2… and also gave everyone there an actual copy of Midnight Spider-Man #2, polybagged. And those who could resist ripping the bag off and reading it right there, well, it looks like they may have made bank…

Those are listings of course, actual sales have been up to $100, with most around $80 or so. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here. Here's the solicit for Midnight Spider-Man #4, as well as other covers they dropped…

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #4

On Sale January 2027

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by ScieTronc

Cover by Steve Beach

As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call Spider-Man, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to find the truth behind the "Parker Incident." Meanwhile, the devil's hands have been busy…and the world's second synthetic mutant is born…

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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