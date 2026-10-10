Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Manga, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, kadokawa, Momoi Baisuke, new york comic con

NYCC: Marvel Kadokawa: Deadpool: Millionaire W/A Mouth – Momoi Baisuke

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel X Kadokawa go live on the Deadpool: Millionaire With A Mouth manga by Momoi Baisuke

Article Summary Marvel and Kadokawa launch Deadpool: Millionaire With A Mouth at NYCC as part of their new Marvel X Kadokawa manga line.

Deadpool: Millionaire With A Mouth by Momoi Baisuke follows Wade Wilson after joining the Avengers and hitting superstardom.

With fame exploding, Deadpool forms Deadpool Heroes for Hire to manage the wave of global requests coming his way.

The new Marvel X Kadokawa rollout also includes Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Venom on KadoComi.

It's Deadpool time! Today, at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics and Japanese publisher Kadokawa pressed the button to go live on their new Marvel X Kadokawa collaboration with five manga titles on the KadoComi digital platform. The five launched titles are Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Venom, mixing original Japanese-set stories with manga adaptations of classic arcs. The partnership, announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026's Marvel Fanfare panel courtesy of former Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski's move to Tokyo as Editor of Asia Originals, arrives as new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker steps up. And next up we get Deadpool: Millionaire with a Mouth by Momoi Baisuke

"After joining the Avengers, Wade Wilson becomes a global superstar and forms "Deadpool Heroes for Hire" to handle the flood of requests that come with his new fame."

You can read Deadpool: Millionaire with a Mouth by Momoi Baisuke here and the whole Marvel X Kadokawa can be found here. And you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

He looks a lot more model-like under the mask in the Japanese version, does he not? Money can buy you good looks…

As you might have just noticed, New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now, this weekend at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the annual event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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