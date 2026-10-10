Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Armageddon, chip zdarsky, new york comic con, nick fury

NYCC: Marvel Launches Immortal Soldiers With A Dead Hydra Nick Fury?

NYCC: Marvel launches Immortal Soldiers as a spin-off of Avengers: Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky and Christian Rosado with a revived Hydra Nick Fury?

Article Summary Marvel unveils Immortal Soldiers at NYCC, an Avengers Assemble spinoff one-shot by Chip Zdarsky and Christian Rosado.

Spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon, Immortal Soldiers sets up Marvel’s post-Armageddon year of stories.

With trust in superheroes shattered, Immortal Soldiers asks who will protect Earth when the Avengers can’t.

The teaser hints a dead Hydra Nick Fury may return, with Immortal Soldiers #1 arriving January 13, 2027.

Just revealed on stage at the Marvel Comics: House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, Immortal Soldiers is a new one-shot from writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Christian Rosado, spinning out of the events of Avengers: Armageddon and setting the stage for a new year of stories in the post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. That Chip Zdarsky does like to write ahead, doesn't he?

As the official Marvel Comics line puts it: "Avengers: Armageddon didn't end the war – it started one!" With the world no longer trusting superheroes to save them, Earth still needs saving. The one-shot asks who will step up to keep watch over the planet when it needs it most, and it uncovers new mysteries in the aftermath. Further details, including the main cover by Ben Harvey, will be revealed after Avengers: Armageddon #5 hits comic shops later this month. That issue, also by Zdarsky, is the event's finale and the point of no return before the new era begins.

One may note that it all looks rather as if Nick Fury's corpse has been somehow revived in zombie form and is now with the Nazi terrorist group Hydra… Immortal Soldiers #1 (one-shot) arrives on the 13th of January, 2027. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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