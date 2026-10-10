Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged:

NYCC: Marvel Launches New Spider-Man Noir Series In 2027

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel launches new Spider-Man Noir Series in 2027 from Alex Segura and Farid Karami #NYCC

Article Summary Marvel announced a new Spider-Man Noir series at NYCC, with the hard-boiled wall-crawler returning in February 2027.

Spider-Man Noir New Series comes from writer Alex Segura and artist Farid Karami, both known for major Marvel work.

The series spotlights the Earth-90214 Peter Parker, Marvel’s 1930s noir-inspired Spider-Man from the Marvel Noir line.

Spider-Man Noir rose beyond comics through Spider-Verse events and Nicolas Cage’s acclaimed animated and live-action turns.

Just announced at the Spider-Man panel at New York Comic Con, a new Spider-Man Noir series is arriving in February 2027 from Alex Segura and Farid Karami. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Alex Segura is best known for Secret Identity, the Pete Fernandez mystery series, and recent Marvel work, including Spider-Society, Edge of Spider-Verse, and the ongoing Star Wars series set in the New Republic era. Farid Karami is the artist on Avengers, Daredevil, Venom: Lethal Protector II, and Punisher.

Spider-Man Noir or Spider-Noir is an alternate-universe version of Peter Parker from Earth-90214. He's a hard-boiled, 1930s Depression-era take on Spider-Man, heavily inspired by classic film noir, pulp detective stories, and crime fiction. He was created in 2009 by David Hine, Fabrice Sapolsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Marko Djurdjević and launched as part of Marvel's short-lived "Marvel Noir" imprint that reimagined several heroes in a 1930s noir setting. He later appeared in major Spider-Verse events, including the original Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon. Spider-Man Noir became widely popular after appearing in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Nicolas Cage. Cage's gravelly, world-weary performance strongly influenced later comic portrayals of the character. A live-action Spider-Man Noir series starring Nicolas Cage aired on Amazon to acclaim but isn't getting a second series.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!