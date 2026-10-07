Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: new york comic con, spider-woman

NYCC: Marvel Really Wants Spider-Woman To Be A Long-Running Series

Marvel Really Wants Spider-Woman To Be A Long-Running Series, gives retailers at New York Comic Con incentives to up their numbers

The Marvel presentation at New York Comic-Con's Retailer Day today was John Paretti, Director of Book Market And Specialty Sales and Jim Nausedas, Sales Director, who talked Marvel Brick, Marvel Renown, Miracleman and Avengers #1 blind bags, but seemed most excited about their new Spider-Woman series by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo. John Paretti told the assembled comic book retailers, "We love this book. We love it so much that we wanted to give you guys an early read of it last week, before FOC this past Monday. I hope you guys took us up on that opportunity. It's Jessica Drew back to her roots as a private investigator, now teaming up with Ben Urich to investigate cases too dangerous for normal reporters. Only this time there's something hidden that nobody knows about, and that's Jessica Drew has been bonded with the Carnage symbiote. It's very detective, very noir horror. If you love Dan Watters' work on Batman: Dark Patterns, you will love this book. It's still within that realm. Jim, we doing anything special for this book?"

John knew, and John knew that Jim knew, and Jim knew that John knew that Jim knew, but Jim said it anyway. "Because of how much that we really love it, there's going to be more info to come in upcoming Marvel mailers about an ordering opportunity for additional overprints of number one, in addition to a discount for ordering issue two, cause like John says, it's an ongoing series we want to continue for a lot of years."

John concluded, "You guys are our biggest advocate, both for the books that are big and for the books that we want to support and love and grow an audience for. And we really, really want to grow an audience for this book because we really, really love it… We are really trying our best."

So there you go, folks. Spider-Woman. They are really trying their best. Previously, Dan Watters said,

"I love New York stories. I love detective stories. It also feels like a job she's held for a long time that doesn't always play into her actual stories in a major way. I also liked the idea of putting her on retainer as an investigator for the Daily Bugle. In a world like this, it'd make sense they'd need people who could explore stories that the paper couldn't in good conscience send regular unpowered journalists in pursuit of."

"Carnage and Spider-Woman aren't affecting each other in quite the way that either of them expected to… and that has repercussions for both of them. Spider-Woman is becoming a little colder, a little more alien, but Carnage also isn't finding itself able to assert itself in the way it expects to. Jess is beginning to feel more it's jailer than its host, but the more violence Carnage encounters, the more it begins to feel like its old self. Unfortunately, violence is rather hard to avoid as a super-powered P.I. in 616 New York."

"I was keen to go back to the well of her early villains. I think she has an incredible uncanny rogues gallery in her early comics; the Hangman is a vigilante who makes the Punisher look emotionally regulated. The Needle creeps around stitching people's mouths shut in pursuit of silence. These characters don't need rehabilitated so much as just shown off. And hey, do people remember just how far back Jess goes with Wolverine? They worked together so very closely in Madripoor, and there's a dynamic there I'd love to dive into. He knows who she really is, what really drives her, more than almost anyone."

"Andrea is wonderful. His style is so beautifully clean, and his action chops are incredible. I love throwing him extended fight scenes, and also pages where Jess contorts herself in strange and spidery ways. I talked early on about wanting to bring a bit of a giallo sensibility to the book, and Andrea really folded that into how the pages look and feel. At this point, I couldn't imagine the story drawn by anyone else."

And now you don't need to. Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo is out on the 4th of November, 2026.

Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue! $4.99 11/4/26

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue! $4.99 11/4/26 Spider-Woman #2 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

SPIDER-WOMAN is on the tail of HANGMAN as he tears his way through New York's criminal underground. In the heat of battle, will Jessica be able to keep CARNAGE under control, or will the bloodbath give it the strength to take over? $4.99 16/12/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!