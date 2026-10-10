Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: new york comic con, Thwip

NYCC: Marvel To Publish A Spider-Man SFX Comic

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel To Publish A Spider-Man SFX Comic

Article Summary Marvel announced Spider-Man SFX: Thwip at New York Comic Con, a new Spider-Man comic launching in January 2027.

Spider-Man SFX: Thwip focuses on comic-book sound effects, giving the wall-crawler a bold new storytelling twist.

The creative team includes Jed MacKay, Stephen Graham Jones, Rainbow Rowell, Lucas Werneck, and Alessandro Cappuccio.

The NYCC Spider-Man panel teased a major future for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Marvel’s web heroes.

At New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has just used the Spider-Man panel to announce a bunch of stuff, starting with Jed MacKay, Stephen Graham Jones, Rainbow Rowell, Lucas Werneck and Alessandro Cappuccio on a new Spider-Man comic called Spider-Man SFX: Thwip, out in January 2027 and focused on sound effects… Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

… like this one.

Jed MacKay is best known for his acclaimed runs on Moon Knight, Avengers, Black Cat and the current X-Men event, DNX. Stephen Graham Jones is the New York Times bestselling horror novelist behind IDW's Earthdivers. Rainbow Rowell is also a novelist, and famous for her long run on Runaways and She-Hulk series. Lucas Werneck is the artist on Immortal X-Men, Storm, and numerous X-Men titles. And Alessandro Cappuccio worked on Moon Knight alongside Jed MacKay and later took on Ultimate Wolverine. Who is lettering this comic book is currently unknown.

MARVEL SFX THWIP #1

New Five-Issue Anthology Limited Series, On Sale January 2027

Written by Jed Mackay, Stephen Graham Jones & Rainbow Rowell

Art by Lucas Werneck & Alessandro Cappuccio

Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Variant Cover by Mark Chiarello

One of comics' best innovations is the visual sound effect, and the House of Ideas is celebrating the best of all SFX with our new anthology THWIP! Some of comics' best creators alongside luminaries from outside the field bring their Thwipiest stories to bear! Future issues feature Erik Larsen, Simone De Meo and so many more! Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web / Room 405 / 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

It's never been a better time to be a Web-head! Fresh off Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the biggest issue in Spider-Man history, discover what's on the horizon for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and more with a look into the future of Marvel's web-slinging heroes, including a major announcement that will turn their world upside down!

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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