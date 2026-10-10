Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Manga, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: kadokawa, new york comic con, Yokoyama Mitsuteru

NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa Manga Launch: I Am Iron Man by TERU

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel X Kadokawa Manga Launch: I Am Iron Man by TERU

Article Summary Marvel X Kadokawa launches at NYCC with five manga on KadoComi, including Marvel Manga: I Am Iron Man by TERU.

I Am Iron Man by TERU retells Tony Stark’s Afghanistan attack origin, closely echoing the first Iron Man movie.

The Marvel X Kadokawa line blends original Japan-set stories with manga takes on Deadpool, Spider-Man, Venom, and more.

Announced at SDCC 2026, the Marvel manga initiative arrives as C.B. Cebulski shifts to Tokyo and Steve Wacker steps up.

It wasn't that long ago that no one knew who Iron Man and Tony Syark was. Then films came along, And now, today, at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics and Japanese publisher Kadokawa pressed the button to go live on their new Marvel X Kadokawa collaboration with five manga titles on the KadoComi digital platform. The five launched titles are Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Venom, mixing original Japanese-set stories with manga adaptations of classic arcs. The partnership, announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026's Marvel Fanfare panel courtesy of former Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski's move to Tokyo as Editor of Asia Originals, arrives as new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker steps up. And next up we get Iron Man – I Am Iron Man by TERU

"Tony Stark, weapons company president and scientist, is attacked by a terrorist organization during a weapons demonstration in Afghanistan."

And it looks to be rather close to the first movie as well. Even with that line in the title from the final movie scene. You can read Iron Man – I Am Iron Man by TERU here and the whole Marvel X Kadokawa can be found here. And you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Robert Downey Jr never looked so good… So, yes, New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now, this weekend at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the annual event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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