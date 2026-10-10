Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: kadokawa, new york comic con, Peperon

NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa Manga: Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel X Kadokawa Manga: Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon goes live

Article Summary Marvel x Kadokawa launches Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon on KadoComi, revealed during New York Comic Con.

The Venom manga follows Eddie Brock in a church, closely echoing the classic comic origin of the symbiote antihero.

Peperon’s Manga: Venom: Lethal Protector centers on Brock and the symbiote’s shared hatred of Spider-Man.

Venom joins Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man in Marvel and Kadokawa’s new manga lineup.

Newly announced today at New York Comic Con, is that Venom is joining Marvel Comics and Japanese publisher Kadokawa on their new Marvel X Kadokawa collaboration with five manga titles on the KadoComi digital platform. The five launched titles are Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Venom, mixing original Japanese-set stories with manga adaptations of classic Marvel storylines. The partnership, announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026's Marvel Fanfare panel, following former Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski's move to Tokyo as Editor of Asia Originals, arrives as new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker steps up. And next up, we get Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon, which is really close to the comic book origins, it seems. The story even begins in a church with a distraught Eddie Brock…

"Disgraced reporter Eddie Brock bonds with a symbiote that shares his hatred of Spider-Man, giving rise to Venom and a brutal path of revenge."

You can read Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon here and the whole Marvel X Kadokawa can be found here. And you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

And hey, even Spider-Man is in it. Is that the Shibuya Cross Line Spider-Man? Or does that not really matter in this? So, yes, New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now, this weekend at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the annual event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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