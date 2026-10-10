Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Manga, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: kadokawa, new york comic con, spider-gwen, Yamada Ryusei

NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei

Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei has launched today in Japanese

Today, at New York Comic Con, happening this weekend, Marvel Comics and Japanese publisher Kadokawa have kicked off their new Marvel X Kadokawa collaboration with five manga titles on the KadoComi digital platform, and someone just pressed the button. The five launch titles are Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Venom, mixing original Japanese-set stories with manga adaptations of classic arcs. The partnership, announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026's Marvel Fanfare panel courtesy of former Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski's move to Tokyo as Editor of Asia Originals, arrives as new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker steps up. And we get Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei

"Gwen Stacy, high school student and drummer, is bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes Ghost-Spider. She balances protecting her city with conflicts involving her police officer father, band life, and school."

You can read Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei here, and the whole Marvel X Kadokawa can be found here. And you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Spider-Gwen by day, Gwen Stacy drummer in the Mary Janes at night, alongside Mary Jane, Betty and Glory. That much has carried right through any language and cultural barrier…

As you might have just noticed, New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now, this weekend at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the annual event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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