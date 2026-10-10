Posted in: Avengers, Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Doctor Strange, Events, LEGO, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: david marquez, Hope Assembles, kevin smith, new york comic con

NYCC: Marvel X Star Wars: Hope Assembles Adds An Issue & LEGO Spin-Off

Marvel X Star Wars crossover Hope Assembles by Kevin Smith and David Marquez expands and adds a LEGO mashup challenge spinoff

Article Summary Marvel X Star Wars crossover Hope Assembles expands from five issues to six after its NYCC 2026 reveal.

Kevin Smith and David Marquez bring Star Wars into Marvel 616 continuity, with Darth Vader teasing the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel X Star Wars: Hope Assembles also launches a LEGO Ideas challenge for Character, Vehicle, and Scene Fusion builds.

LEGO says winning Marvel X Star Wars crossover fan designs could become official sets, with submissions open until November 12.

Just shown off at the House Of Big Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, is the latest on the upcoming Marvel X Star Wars crossover Hope Assembles by Kevin Smith and David Marquez. And former Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski and writer Kevin Smith were on hand to talk about it at the show. And how Lucasfilm finally agreed to do it for the 50th anniversary. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

First, Marvel X Star Wars: Hope Assembles has just jumped from five issues to six issues. Clearly, five issues aren't enough to contain all of Kevin Smith's speech balloons. We had a look at pages, and the tease that Darth Vader might get his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet. And this story, Star Wars playing out in the 616, will be in continuity for the Marvel Universe going forward.

And they are also getting a LEGO Ideas Marvel x Star Wars tie-in as well. Inviting fans to mash up Star Wars and Marvel and lets builders reimagine characters, vehicles, and scenes from the two universes in LEGO form, with the winning designs potentially becoming official sets.

Kevin Smith said: "Working on the upcoming Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles comic series has been incredibly exciting, and this LEGO Ideas challenge reflects the same spirit of creativity inspired by these two iconic universes. This challenge gives fans a chance to be part of something never done before and I can't wait to see all of the creative Marvel and Star Wars mash ups it inspires!"

Fede Begher, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Group at the LEGO Group, added: "This challenge is a milestone for LEGO Ideas and our fan community. For the first time ever, fans can build with both Marvel and Star Wars in a single LEGO Ideas challenge, unlocking entirely new possibilities for creativity and storytelling. We know our fans never stop imagining new ways to bring their favourite worlds together, and we're excited to see the originality, passion and innovation they bring to this unique crossover."

Fans choose one of three themes, Vehicle Fusion, Character Fusion, or Scene Fusion, review the rules and guidelines, and submit builds using standard LEGO elements. Submissions close on the 12th of November, 2026. Fan voting begins on the 8th ofDecember, 2026, with Grand Prize Selections announced next year. Favourite submissions can then be developed into official LEGO products.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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