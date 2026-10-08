Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, eataku, Jose Andres, new york comic con

NYCC: Marvel's C.B. Cebulski Relaunches Eataku Substack For New York

NYCC: C.B. Cebulski Relaunches His Eataku Substack For New York Comic Con... do you want to eat New York like a former Marvel EIC?

Article Summary C.B. Cebulski relaunches the Eataku Substack for New York Comic Con with a food guide near the Javits Center.

The C.B. Cebulski Eataku Substack spotlights Kashmir 9, Rudy’s, 2 Bros Pizza, Aquihito, and Jollibee.

José Andrés’ Mercado Little Spain gets special attention, including Marvel-linked sweets and Txula’s raw bar.

Eataku also maps worth-the-walk picks, Brooklyn subway food trips, plus dedicated noodles and burgers sections.

Marvel Comics former Editor-In-Chief in New York and current Editor, Asia Originals in Tokyo, C.B. Cebulski, has launched his Eataku Substack for New York Comic Con, profiling the best places to eat in and around the Javits Center in Manhattan, just next to Hell's Kitchen He may have been Marvel EIC for a decade, but C.B. Cebulski is also a gourmand, a fan of food, and eager to try local delicacies wherever and whenever he travels – something he did a lot as a Talent Recruiter for Marvel Comics.

Closest to the hall, Eataku points at Kashmir 9, a few blocks away on 9th Avenue, for Pakistani food favoured by cab drivers: chicken tikka, chapli kebabs, fresh naan. José Andrés' Mercado Little Spain, at 10 Hudson Yards, gets a longer note, including a Marvel Comics tie-in "Chef and humanitarian José Andrés has assembled an incredible collection of culinary concepts dedicated to Spain's fantastic foods all under one roof, and he always gets in on the comic con action each year. Kiosk Que Sweets will be offering hero-inspired sweet treats all week, and Little Spain's steakhouse, Txula, is one of the best new restaurants in the immediate area. Do not miss their Basque raw bar." José Andrés also recently worked on and appeared in C.B. Cebulski's Meals To Astonish comics for Marvel Comics.

Rudy's, the Hell's Kitchen dive at 627 9th Avenue, is recommended for the budget: free hot dogs with every drink. The guide adds that it is "a favourite of local lawyer Matt Murdock, who grew up in the neighbourhood, according to a recent Daily Bugle interview." Two nearby 2 Bros Pizza shops are listed at $1.50 per slice, with a request for extra-hot and crisp. Aquihito, a ten-seat Japanese cocktail bar on West 39th, is called a portal to Tokyo. Jollibee at Port Authority is in for Chickenjoy, "some of the best fried chicken in New York City," with a side of gravy.

The guide also looks at eateries further afield, including "worth the walk" options and getting the subway out to Brooklyn, and includes special sections for Noodles and Burgers. If you want to experience New York as a Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief did (and you are not Steve Wacker), this is probably your best go-to. I hope he does the same for MCM London Comic Con as well, I have personal experience of seeing him go through some of London's best food spots…

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