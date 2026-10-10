Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

NYCC: Marvel's New Magneto Series By Brian Bendis & Andrea Sorrentino

New York Comic Con Announcement: Marvel launches a new Magneto Series by Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino for 2027

Just announced at the Marvel Comics: House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino are reuniting for Magneto: End of Days, an eight-issue prestige series that launches in February 2027, with colourist Dave Stewart. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

The series pulls the Master of Magnetism's entire 60-plus-year history into focus, with each issue unfolding from a different point in his life, past, present, and a near future where his choices play out in surprising ways. It promises guest stars galore and a sweeping portrait of one of Marvel's most complex characters, examining the conviction and contradiction that shaped the X-Men and the wider Marvel Universe.

Brian Michael Bendis, who has written Magneto across titles including House of M, Avengers vs. X-Men, and Uncanny X-Men, called him "one of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's best creations." He added: "This time, we're going to delve into his world in very curated, unique chapters from every era of the Marvel Universe. And I'm reuniting with some of my favourite comic creators—Andrea and Dave together is a special event in itself, and Tom Brevoort is responsible for some of my best moments at Marvel. We've been working on this book for many months, and it's just beautiful."

Andrea Sorrentino, reuniting with Bendis after their work on Old Man Logan, said "Working on such an iconic character like Magneto, with all that he represents for Marvel history, has been both an exciting and an intimidating challenge. I'm drawing one of the most popular and beloved comic characters, who has been penned and drawn by some of the best artists in the industry, but that encourages me to try to experiment with layouts and find new ways to show his powers and personality on the page. I'm so excited to work with Brian on another series… and I can't wait for readers to see what Brian, Dave and myself have been working on these last few months." With Magneto set to appear in the Avengers: Doomsday film this December, the series arrives as both longtime readers and newer audiences dig into the character's legacy. Magneto: End of Days #1 (of 8) goes on sale February 3, 2027.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the cit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!