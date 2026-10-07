Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Marvel Renown, new york comic con, Retailer Day

NYCC: Marvel's New "Renown" Line Is Intended To Be Kept In Print

Marvel's New "Renown" Line announced today at New York Comic Con Retailer Day is intended to be kept in print which makes a nice change

Article Summary Marvel’s new Renown line was announced at NYCC Retailer Day as a paperback-focused collection range meant to stay in print.

The Marvel Renown program marks a major shift for Marvel, with select books planned as evergreen editions and some in hardcover.

First Marvel Renown titles include Punisher: Suicide Run, Daredevil: The Devil in Cell-Block D, and All-New Hawkeye.

NYCC Retailer Day highlighted Marvel’s Renown line alongside the new Marvel Brick format during the business-focused Javits event.

As well as the Marvel Brick line announced at the New York Comic Con Retailer Day, Marvel Comics also gave details to the assembled comic book retailers about their new Marvel Renown line, collections intended to be kept in print perpetually. This is quite a new thing for Marvel Comics; they are really not used to it.

Marvel Renown – Punisher: Suicide Run

Written by Steven Grant, Chuck Dixon, Larry Hama,

Artwork by Hugh Haynes, Gary Kwapisz, John Buscema, Val Mayerik

Soft cover, 344 pages $29.99 February 16, 2027

Collects: Punisher (vol.2) 85-88, WJ (1988) 61-64, WZ (1992) 23-25

Written by Steven Grant, Chuck Dixon, Larry Hama, Artwork by Hugh Haynes, Gary Kwapisz, John Buscema, Val Mayerik Soft cover, 344 pages $29.99 February 16, 2027 Collects: Punisher (vol.2) 85-88, WJ (1988) 61-64, WZ (1992) 23-25 Marvel Renown – Daredevil: The Devil in Cell-Block D

By Ed Brubaker, Michael Lank, and David Aja

February 23 $17.99

By Ed Brubaker, Michael Lank, and David Aja February 23 $17.99 Marvel Renown – All-New Hawkeye

By Jeff Lemire and Ramon Perez,

March 9 $19.99

More to come, and while these are all in paperback, Marvel Comics suggested that some items in the line would also be in hardcover. The big change is that these will stay in print. Honest.

NYCC Retailer Day is a professional-only event held the day before New York Comic Con opens to the public. It launched in 2024 when ReedPop expanded NYCC from four to five days, shifting the traditional early-Thursday retailer programming to a full Wednesday dedicated to the comics business side of the industry. It entails a full day of publisher presentations, retailer-focused talks and workshops, keynote speeches, industry discussions, networking, free creator signings for retailers, exclusive swag and lots of announcements. It is held in the River Pavilion at the Javits Center in New York and followed by a cocktail party or mixer. While the main show floor is still being set up, this is a more intimate, business-oriented gathering. Although this year has also brought an addition of The Great Divide courtesy of Lunar…

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