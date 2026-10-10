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NYCC: Matt Fraction Says "We're Killing Billionaires" Over Bruce Wayne

New York Comic Con Sees Matt Fraction Say "We're Killing Billionaires" Over Bruce Wayne... But Did Clark Kent Do It?

Article Summary At NYCC, Matt Fraction teased Batman #15 with “we’re killing billionaires,” framing Bruce Wayne’s death as a Columbo-style mystery.

Batman #15 sends six assassins after Bruce Wayne at a Gotham gala, with Batman left to solve his murder in public view.

A crossover theory links Bruce Wayne’s apparent assassination to Detective Comics #1115, where Clark Kent is jailed for murder.

Detective Comics #1115 has Batman investigating Clark Kent’s case, but the evidence may deepen the mystery instead of clearing him.

Originally, I speculated on this in a very silly, mindless, "Wouldn't this be fun? Don't Batman and Superman seem to be telling similar stories right now?" kind of way. As Batman has a story of Bruce Wayne being assassinated, and Batman having to solve his murder. While in Detective Comics, Clark Kent is arrested for murder with sparse details, and Batman has to clear his name. The suggestion in Batman was that it was one of the assassins sent to Gotham to kill Bruce Wayne, who was somehow tricked. But I speculated that maybe a way to keep Bruce Wayne "safe" from such attempts was to fake an assassination, leaving Batman to work unincumbered, and Clark Kent would be happy to play such a role, until Bruce Wayne would later reveal himself unharmed, after dealing with the assassins, the Minotaur, the Joker, whoever, and instantly freeing Clark Kent as a result. While Clark Kent would be safe in SuperMax of wherever because, well, he's Superman.

Well, as the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con, none of this was in any way confirmed. But we did see scenes from Batman #15. This does seem to show Superman's involvement in the Batman storyline. Could it be? Matt Fraction says "we're killing billionaires!" and compares the assassination of Bruce Wayne to a Columbo mystery…. and he did say that the creative teams would share books between each other, and previously that Detective Comics was going to tie in more with Batman… And also…

And it looks like we will be back in The Joker's tank with Dr Zeller as well… looks like she survives the subway train and Zsaz in Bad Seeds….

BATMAN #15

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jiménez

Covers: Jorge Jiménez, Jim Cheung, Dustin Nguyen, Becky Cloonan, David Aja, Frank Quitely

Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Bad Seeds as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die before the eyes of the world. Time for Batman to get to work… 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale November 4, 2026

DETECTIVE COMICS #1115

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Mikel Janín

Covers: Mikel Janín, JG Jones, Claudio Castellini, Dan Mora

Clark Kent—murderer?! Mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent has been accused of murder! Incarcerated and awaiting trial, he is visited by the one man who can clear his name: Batman! But when the Dark Knight Detective gathers evidence to free his friend, he uncovers more evidence condemning Clark than exonerating him. The World's Greatest Detective faces one of the most difficult—and personal—murder mysteries of his career in this new arc from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín that could redefine the relationship of the World's Finest forever! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale November 18, 2026

Batman #16

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jiménez

Covers: Jorge Jiménez, Dustin Nguyen, Jim Cheung, Becky Cloonan, David Aja

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Detective Comics #1116

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Mikel Janín

Covers: Mikel Janín, Dave Wilkins, Tokitoro

With Clark Kent still behind bars, Batman races to uncover the truth behind the murder that led to this incarceration. But as the mystery of this case continues to deepen, the Dark Knight Detective finds himself faced with evidence that forces him to ask one of the most difficult questions of his life: Did Clark Kent really commit murder? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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