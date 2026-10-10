Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: dinobots, energon, new york comic con, robert kirkman, skybound, transformers
NYCC: Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots
New York Comic Con Announcement: Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex in Transformers as the Energon Universe gets Dinobots
Article Summary
- NYCC reveals major Transformers plans as Dinobots come to Transformers and shake up the Energon Universe.
- Transformers #38 sees Megatron emerge as Megatronus Rex, unleashing a terrifying new threat on the Autobots.
- In Transformers #40, Beachcomber searches Earth for missing Autobot reinforcements on a key mission from Optimus Prime.
- Transformers #42 brings Grimlock and the Dinobots into the Energon Universe, teasing a prehistoric Earth connection.
At New York Comic Con, we have just learned new details about the upcoming Transformers comic from Image, Skybound, and Hasbro, as the Dinobots come to The Energon Universe: Transformers, written and published by Robert Kirkman. Details below, and you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.
In Transformers #38, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Jason Howard as Megatron transforms into Megatronus Rex.
Then Howard Porter joins Transformers #40 in January as Beachcomber goes on an important search mission assigned by Optimus Prime, scouring the Earth for Autobot reinforcements. Looks like he may have an archaeological dig on his hands.
As in Transformers #42, the Dinobots make their Energon Universe debut in Transformers #42 with Grimlock…
- Transformers #38
Writer: Robert Kirkman
Artist: Jason Howard
Colors: Mike Spicer
Letters: Rus Wooton
WHO OR WHAT HAS EMERGED FROM MEGATRON'S COCOON? SORRY, AUTOBOTS. YOU'RE NOT GONNA LIKE IT.
- Transformers #40
Writer: Robert Kirkman
Artist: Howard Porter
Colors: Mike Spicer
Letters: Rus Wooton
WHERE ARE THE AUTOBOTS? BEACHCOMBER SCOURS THE EARTH FOR AUTOBOT REINFORCEMENTS, BUT WHO IS OUT THERE? AND DO THEY WANT TO BE FOUND?
- Transformers #42
Writer: Robert Kirkman
Artist: Dan Mora
Colors: Mike Spicer
Letters: Rus Wooton
THE DINOBOTS ARE HERE! ME GRIMLOCK MAKE MOST ANTICIPATED ENERGON UNIVERSE DEBUT.
New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…