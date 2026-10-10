Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: dinobots, energon, new york comic con, robert kirkman, skybound, transformers

NYCC: Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots

New York Comic Con Announcement: Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex in Transformers as the Energon Universe gets Dinobots

Article Summary NYCC reveals major Transformers plans as Dinobots come to Transformers and shake up the Energon Universe.

Transformers #38 sees Megatron emerge as Megatronus Rex, unleashing a terrifying new threat on the Autobots.

In Transformers #40, Beachcomber searches Earth for missing Autobot reinforcements on a key mission from Optimus Prime.

Transformers #42 brings Grimlock and the Dinobots into the Energon Universe, teasing a prehistoric Earth connection.

At New York Comic Con, we have just learned new details about the upcoming Transformers comic from Image, Skybound, and Hasbro, as the Dinobots come to The Energon Universe: Transformers, written and published by Robert Kirkman. Details below, and you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.



In Transformers #38, written by Robert Kirkman with art by Jason Howard as Megatron transforms into Megatronus Rex.



Then Howard Porter joins Transformers #40 in January as Beachcomber goes on an important search mission assigned by Optimus Prime, scouring the Earth for Autobot reinforcements. Looks like he may have an archaeological dig on his hands.

As in Transformers #42, the Dinobots make their Energon Universe debut in Transformers #42 with Grimlock… Transformers #38

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artist: Jason Howard

Colors: Mike Spicer

Letters: Rus Wooton

WHO OR WHAT HAS EMERGED FROM MEGATRON'S COCOON? SORRY, AUTOBOTS. YOU'RE NOT GONNA LIKE IT.

Writer: Robert Kirkman Artist: Jason Howard Colors: Mike Spicer Letters: Rus Wooton WHO OR WHAT HAS EMERGED FROM MEGATRON'S COCOON? SORRY, AUTOBOTS. YOU'RE NOT GONNA LIKE IT. Transformers #40

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artist: Howard Porter

Colors: Mike Spicer

Letters: Rus Wooton

WHERE ARE THE AUTOBOTS? BEACHCOMBER SCOURS THE EARTH FOR AUTOBOT REINFORCEMENTS, BUT WHO IS OUT THERE? AND DO THEY WANT TO BE FOUND?

Writer: Robert Kirkman Artist: Howard Porter Colors: Mike Spicer Letters: Rus Wooton WHERE ARE THE AUTOBOTS? BEACHCOMBER SCOURS THE EARTH FOR AUTOBOT REINFORCEMENTS, BUT WHO IS OUT THERE? AND DO THEY WANT TO BE FOUND? Transformers #42

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artist: Dan Mora

Colors: Mike Spicer

Letters: Rus Wooton

THE DINOBOTS ARE HERE! ME GRIMLOCK MAKE MOST ANTICIPATED ENERGON UNIVERSE DEBUT. Dinobots are a subgroup of Autobots in the Transformers franchise who transform into prehistoric dinosaurs. In the original cartoon, the Dinobots were built on Earth after the Autobots discovered dinosaur fossils, and Wheeljack and Ratchet designed and constructed five dinosaur-mode Transformers to serve as powerful warriors. Other versions saw them arrive on Earth in prehistory and assume dinosaur forms to blend in. It looks like the Energon Universe may be going down that route. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme which includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!