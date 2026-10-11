Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: DC Next Level, milestone, new york comic con, static

NYCC: Milestone Official History Sales Helped Static Get Greenlit

Milestone Official History Sales Helped Get The New Static Comic Greenlit

Article Summary NYCC revealed how sales of Milestone’s Dakota Incident and official history materials helped get the new Static comic greenlit.

Cody Ziglar’s Static follows a 19–20-year-old Virgil Hawkins returning to Dakota after time away with the Titans.

The new Static series centers on Virgil’s bond with Dakota City, where more metahumans live than in any other city.

Ziglar used the official Dakota Universe bible to revive unused Milestone ideas and reshape Static for modern readers.

At DC's Next Level panel at New York Comic Con this weekend, writer Cody Ziglar took the stage to talk about his upcoming Static series with artist Diego Olortegui, and he had more to say about Virgil Hawkins than just "he's coming back." Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

The book is focused on Static's relationship with Dakota City. Ziglar noted that fans have been hungry for both Static and Dakota, and credited the sales of the recent Dakota Incident material with helping get the ongoing greenlit. Static is currently 19–20 years old. He's been operating as a hero for a while (including time with the Titans), but has been largely absent from Dakota itself and, in the story, has been forced to stand down. The series reintroduces him to the city and to readers.

Cody Ziglar said he read the official Dakota Universe bible while preparing for the book and revealed a lot of material in that document that never made it to previous comics or screens, and he's excited to recontextualise some of it for a modern audience. One detail that stood out from the panel: Dakota has more metahumans than any other city. Joshua Williamson, also on the panel, was openly enthusiastic about the project.

The series was previously announced at San Diego Comic-Con as part of DC Next Level / Next Wave, with Olortegui on art. This NYCC appearance filled in more of the status quo: a slightly older Virgil returning to a Dakota that has continued without him as its primary protector, with Ziglar drawing on both classic Milestone material and the deeper bible that never fully reached the page. There is no official date yet, I would expect January or, more likely, February, but expectations are always good to manage.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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