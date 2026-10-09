Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, new york comic con, peach momoko, ultimate x-men

NYCC: Peach Momoko Will Bring Back Maystorm From Ultimate X-Men

New York Comic Con Announcement: Peach Momoko Will Bring Back Maystorm From Ultimate X-Men

Article Summary Peach Momoko announced at NYCC 2026 that Maystorm will return after Ultimate X-Men, but in a different universe.

The Marvel Comics reveal came during Steve Wacker’s first Bullpen Bulletins! panel with C.B. Cebulski and Momoko.

Peach Momoko also unveiled new Momo-Tone variant covers for Marvel titles arriving in stores this November.

NYCC 2026’s 20th anniversary setting framed the Peach Momoko news as Marvel spotlighted major upcoming plans.

Announced at New York Comic Con, new Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Steve Wacker welcomed back former EIC C.B. Cebulski with Peach Momoko to talk about her next project with Marvel Comics. With some newly revealed covers from her Momo-Tone variant cover programme for November, she also revealed that the character Maystorm from Ultimate X-Men is coming back in a new book, "But not in the universe she comes from." Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Maystorm is a mutant superhero from Marvel Comics' second Ultimate Universe created by Japanese writer/artist Peach Momoko and first appeared in Ultimate X-Men #2. A teenage girl from the super-nation of Hi no Kuni who moves to Kirisaki City with a dysfunctional/abusive family, she idolises a West African freedom fighter, this universe's version of Storm, sometimes called Wind-Rider, via social media. Maystorm's powers activate amid domestic violence, and her hair turns white as a visible mutation. She was originally conceived as a hypothetical "forgotten sidekick" for Storm in Marvel's New Champions variant covers before being adapted into the Ultimate line.

MOMO-TONE VARIANT COVERS: Newly Revealed Covers from Previously Announced Variant Cover Program, On Sale November: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004, BLACK CAT #16, GAMBIT GONE #3, IRON MAN #11, PUNISHER #10, THOR #803, UNCANNY X-MEN #38, VENOM #2, WOLVERINE: PARADISE #2, and WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #10

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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