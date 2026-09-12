Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Image, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york comic con, Retailer Day, stephanie phillips, todd mcfarlane

NYCC Retailer Day Keynote Speakers Stephanie Phillips & Todd McFarlane

NYCC 2026 Retailer Day Keynote Speakers announced as Stephanie Phillips and Todd McFarlane

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips and Todd McFarlane headline NYCC 2026 Retailer Day with the keynote on October 7 at Javits.

Comic Book Retailers’ Day also features speakers from Dark Horse, eBay, Ignition, Universal, and Women in Comics.

NYCC professional programming includes Insider Talks, the ICv2 White Paper, and the Comic Industry Mixer on October 8.

Friday to Sunday adds Popcultr panels, creator programming, film masterclasses, and a TV adaptation spotlight.

One is a veteran comic book writer, artist, editor, publisher, licensor, toy manufacturer, TV and film producer, and founder of Image Comics, Todd McFarlane. The other is a relatively new comic book writer who has helped make Marvel's Daredevil comic book an unexpected runaway success, Stephanie Phillips. Together, they are making the Keynote Speech for Comic Book Retailers' Day on Wednesday, the 7th of October at the Javits Centre, River Pavilion: Pro Stage 1, one day before New York Comic Con kicks off, as well as signing comics for retailers. Hopefully, Stephanie will at least post her speech on TikTok. There will be presentations from all major and some minor comic book publishers, and an endnote from the new Marvel EIC Steve Wacker.

Comic Book Retailers' Day NYCC 2026 Schedule

11 AM – ComicsPro

11:30 AM – Marvel

11.50 AM – Lunar Distribution

12:10 PM — Mad Cave Studios

12:15 PM — Rebellion Publishing

12:20 PM — Abrams ComicArts

12:25 PM — Avery Hill Publishing

12:30 PM — Zenescope Entertainment

12:35 PM — Clover Press

12:40 PM — Bad Idea

12:45 PM — Chronicle Books

12:50 PM — HarperCollins

12:55 PM — Yen Press

1 PM — Stranger Comics

1:05 PM — COMICS! The Magazine & REKCAH

1:11 PM — AHOY Comics

1:15 PM — Dynamite Entertainment

1:22 PM — Titan Comics

1:28 PM — Image Comics

1:38 PM — DC Comics

1.50 PM – CBDLF

2 PM – Dark Horse

2.10 PM – IDW

2.20 PM – eBay

2.30 PM – WinC

2.40 PM – Manage Comics

2.20 PM – eBay

2.50 PM – keynote retailer signing with Stephanie Phillips

keynote retailer signing with 3.40 PM – Prana Direct Marketing

3.50 PM – Penguin Random House

4 PM – ComicsPRO

4.10 PM – PSA

4.20 PM – AWA

4.30 PM – Tiny Onion

4.40 PM – keynote and retailer signing with Todd McFarlane

keynote and retailer signing with 5.30 PM – Oni Press

5.40 PM – Ignition Press

5.50 PM – Universal Distribution

6 PM – Steve Wacker endnote

Comic book retailers can access the Insider Talks and Comic Industry Social Hour programming on Thursday, the 8th of October, including the ICv2 White Paper and panellists from across the comics and graphic novel business. With the Comic Industry Mixer in the evening. It's all part of NYCC's Professional Programming, designed for industry professionals with eligible badge types, including Artist Alley, Writers Block, Pro Thursday, Pro 4-Day, Press, Content Creator, Panellist, Exhibitor, and Sidekick. Such as the Innovative Professional Development Programming for Educators and Librarians, which will be presenting curated panels and professional development for librarians and educators, which will include:

Weaving LGBTQ+ History into the Narrative with Hidden Voices and Comics

with Hidden Voices and Comics Know Your Rights: New York City's Innovative New Comic Book

New York City's Innovative New Comic Book Hard History Through Comics , featuring Eisner Award-winning author and political cartoonist Ben Passmore

, featuring Eisner Award-winning author and political cartoonist Ben Passmore CENTRO Library & Archives' Lunch Hour Live: Brown Gay Ink Featuring Ivan Velez Jr.

Brown Gay Ink Featuring Ivan Velez Jr. Panels, Pages, and Patients: Teaching Empathy Through Graphic Medicine

And on Friday, 9th of October, the Popcultr Marketing Summit I have grown to know and love from their MCM presentations, with Experience12, has their own industry panels:

Fandom Doesn't Sit Still – What changing audience behaviour means when discovery, identity, and community cross every boundary

– What changing audience behaviour means when discovery, identity, and community cross every boundary Cards on the Table – The boom, the seasons, and the marketing underneath both

– The boom, the seasons, and the marketing underneath both IRL: The Feed is not Enough – Nothing online feels like being in the room

– Nothing online feels like being in the room The Popcultr Edit – The marketing that earned people's time, and what comes next

While the Saturday and Sunday programming, which opens limited numbers to general attendees as well as professionals, adds

Content Creator Collective . Ready to take your content to the next level? This exciting panel series is built for creators (and inspiring creators) who want to create better content, grow their audience, build their brand, and connect with their community. Get practical tips on everything from fast, effective video editing to building a brand without quitting your day job- and discover how creators are turning their passions into careers. Plus, meet your next collab partner! Whether you're a seasoned creator, aspiring influencer, gamer, cosplayer, editor, or just getting started, these panels are packed with real-world advice, fresh ideas, industry insights, and opportunities to connect with fellow creators.

. Ready to take your content to the next level? This exciting panel series is built for creators (and inspiring creators) who want to create better content, grow their audience, build their brand, and connect with their community. Get practical tips on everything from fast, effective video editing to building a brand without quitting your day job- and discover how creators are turning their passions into careers. Plus, meet your next collab partner! Whether you're a seasoned creator, aspiring influencer, gamer, cosplayer, editor, or just getting started, these panels are packed with real-world advice, fresh ideas, industry insights, and opportunities to connect with fellow creators. NYCC Film Industry Masterclass Series . Go behind the scenes of film and television with professional prop makers and practical effects artists Robin Careless and Ian Campbell. This three-part series explores breaking into the entertainment industry, practical sculpting, and special effects for indie horror through industry insights and live demonstrations. Complete all three sessions to take part in the NYCC Film Industry Masterclass Passport and be eligible for a special raffle.

. Go behind the scenes of film and television with professional prop makers and practical effects artists Robin Careless and Ian Campbell. This three-part series explores breaking into the entertainment industry, practical sculpting, and special effects for indie horror through industry insights and live demonstrations. Complete all three sessions to take part in the NYCC Film Industry Masterclass Passport and be eligible for a special raffle. From Page to Screen: How TV Executives Acquire and Produce the Next Hit Series – Like Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl From novels and comics to podcasts, games and articles, compelling stories can emerge from anywhere. But what does it take for a story to translate to television? Join Universal Studio Group executives Jordan Moblo (EVP, Creative Acquisitions & IP Management, USG), Kelsey Balance (EVP, Scripted Series, Universal Global Television) and Vivian Cannon (EVP, Drama Development, Universal Television) in conversation with Matt Dinniman, author of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series, as they provide a rare look inside the decision-making and collaboration that drives series adaptations today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!