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NYCC: Shadow Of The Bat, Constant Disasters and Humanity

New York Comic Con: Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez teasing Shadow Of The Bat, Constant Disasters and Humanity

Article Summary Batman: Shadow Of The Bat at NYCC sees Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez tease a Gotham shaped by constant disasters.

Shadow Of The Bat explores Batman’s struggle for humanity, asking how Bruce can help people amid fear, evil, and crisis.

The series expands Gotham with a new supporting cast, fresh concepts, and shadow-driven storytelling in main DC continuity.

Shadow Of The Bat begins after an Ace Chemicals blast triggers quarantine, martial law, and new threats in Gotham.

At DC's Next Level panel at New York Comic Con, Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez took the stage to talk about their upcoming ongoing Batman: Shadow of the Bat, showing new interior artwork and expanding on the premise first teased at San Diego Comic-Con. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Deniz Camp described the series as set in a world of constant disasters. Batman is struggling to find his humanity as he confronts evil, and the book is interested in how he can help people today. Rodríguez said the art will play with the concept of Batman operating in the shadows, using the visual possibilities of the character's identity to enhance the storytelling. The series will introduce a new supporting cast and new concepts designed to expand Batman's world, with a strong focus on those supporting characters.

Deniz Camp compared the approach to themes he explored in Absolute Martian Manhunter, emphasising humanity amid crisis. The creative team is treating the book with the same creator-owned energy they brought to that series, even though this one is set in the main DC continuity and is intended to complement the ongoing Batman and Detective Comics titles.

The previously outlined premise remains, an abandoned Ace Chemicals factory, the same one that created the Joker, explodes, bathing a Gotham neighbourhood in highly potent neuropharmacological agents. Fearing a wave of new Joker-like threats, authorities institute a brutal quarantine and martial law; Batman enters to deal with the fallout and the new people and threats living in the shadow of the Bat. At NYCC, the emphasis was on the ongoing nature of the disasters, Batman's internal struggle, and the new supporting cast rather than just the initial explosion. Matt Fraction, who was on the same panel, joked that the regular Batman series doesn't have any shadows because Batman is dead, an acknowledgement of the crowded slate in Gotham these days. I'm still wondering if that aspect will play out in Detective Comics with Clark Kent as well. No firm release date was given beyond the ongoing "coming soon" status attached to the Next Level titles. But I'd be looking at January, February or March…

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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